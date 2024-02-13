Mohamed Salah was involved in Liverpool training on Tuesday for the first time since his AFCON campaign ended due to a hamstring injury in another welcome boost for Jurgen Klopp.

The manager watched on as his squad trained at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday, one that was bolstered by a number of returning faces – much to his delight, and ours!

Salah has been sidelined with a hamstring strain since mid-January, missing the last eight Liverpool games due to his international commitments and subsequently his injury.

Prior to the match against Burnley, Klopp had revealed there were hopes Salah would be involved in “parts of training” prior to the trip to Brentford, and that he was involved on Tuesday is significant.

The Egyptian was also joined by Joe Gomez and Alisson after they were left out of last Saturday’s team due to an outbreak of the flu.

Time for today's session ? pic.twitter.com/XdEOmoCDf4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2024

The boost is a timely run ahead of hectic run of games that includes the Carabao Cup final later this month in addition to league and FA Cup commitments.

Conor Bradley also made his return to training following his time in Northern Ireland to mourn the passing of his father.

The likes of Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota were also spotted in a training clip, though Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai were not.

The latter is recovering from a reoccurrence of his hamstring injury, while the former was subbed off at half time in the win over Burnley after an issue with the same knee that kept him sidelined previously.

Liverpool have less than four days until they are back on the pitch, with Brentford awaiting in the 12.30pm (GMT) kickoff on Saturday – and it could well mark the return of Salah!