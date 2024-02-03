Days after living a boyhood dream of scoring at Anfield, Conor Bradley has suffered the tragic loss of his father, who has passed away at the age of 58.

The Belfast Telegraph and Irish Examiner have both reported the death of Joe Bradley who, at 58, passed away on Saturday morning following a battle with illness.

He is said to have passed away at the family home in Tyrone, three days after hearing his son’s name sung by thousands of fans at Anfield.

Liverpool released the following statement on Saturday evening:

“Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the death of Conor Bradley‘s father, Joe, today. “The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Conor and all of the Bradley family at this very difficult and sad time. “On behalf of Conor, LFC strongly urges that the family’s privacy is fully respected at this time.”

Any decision over Bradley’s involvement for upcoming fixtures will be left to the player himself.

The Reds travelled to London earlier on Saturday, ahead of Sunday’s clash with Arsenal, with it unclear whether the youngster was part of the squad who made the journey.

Bradley will be given all the time he needs following this dreadful news, with support and well-wishes flooding in from supporters on social media.

The right-back has experienced a meteoric rise this season, recovering from a long-term injury in pre-season to cement himself as a long-term fixture in the first team.

He has made nine appearances already this season, starting the last five games in a row, culminating in a stunning display as he scored against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The condolences of those at This Is Anfield go out to Conor Bradley and his extended family. You’ll Never Walk Alone.