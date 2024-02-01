Jurgen Klopp has hit another incredible milestone as Liverpool manager, overtaking the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger in the process.

The Reds boss watched on as his team took Chelsea apart to seal a 4-1 victory at Anfield on Wednesday night, consolidating their place at the top of the table.

It was a landmark night for Klopp, who recorded the 200th Premier League win of his Liverpool career, reaching the figure in just 318 games.

That makes him the second-fastest manager to rack up a double century of victories in the competition’s history, sitting behind only Pep Guardiola on 269.

He reached the tally quicker than a number of the era’s greatest managers, leapfrogging Ferguson on 322 and Jose Mourinho on 326.

Former Arsenal boss, Wenger, sits fifth on that list, having taken 332 games to amass that many wins.

Speaking after his side’s triumph over Chelsea, Klopp expressed his delight at the manner in which his side performed, picking up another vital three points in the context of the title race.

“You have to play outstandingly well to keep Chelsea calm because they are just too good, super talented,” the boss told TNT Sports after the game.

“The way we started the game was really strong, proper direction immediately, put them under pressure, counter-pressing was top.

“A great night, what an atmosphere, what a football game. It was a screamer, actually!”

It is an incredible feat for Klopp, particularly given the fact that the club were sat in 10th place when the German took over.

The stat becomes all the more impressive when you factor in the struggles the side faced during the 2020/21 and 2022/23 campaigns, both of which were compounded by injury problems.

Klopp is also the fastest in Liverpool history to reach that number of league wins, becoming only the fourth man to achieve that figure in total and doing so in the fewest games.

Only Bob Paisley (355), Bill Shankly (378) and Tom Watson (434) have also made it to the landmark.