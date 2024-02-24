There’s a fine line between celebrating and over-celebrating in footballing circles, but Jurgen Klopp “couldn’t give a s**t” what it looks like, for him or Liverpool’s rivals.

Klopp is as passionate as they come, he wears his heart on his sleeve and readily celebrates with fist pumps, irrespective of the opposition, the stadium or Liverpool’s standing in the table.

For the Liverpool boss, it is a moment shared between himself and the fans, and that is why he could not care less if other managers do the same when they get a result against his side.

Arsenal‘s Mikel Arteta is case and point. Though a little robotic, the Spaniard let a few fist pumps loose when they beat Liverpool at the Emirates last month.

The moment Mikel Arteta did klopp's fist pump celebration with the fans at the Emirates after the Liverpool's match. klopp won't be around for long ?

Should Arteta make this a thing for Arsenal fans?? pic.twitter.com/OQhETG32MZ — D'Hood Bros (@AfcHood) February 9, 2024

Arteta’s celebrations and that of some of his players came under the microscope for being over the top, but for Klopp, he “couldn’t give a s**t” as everyone has a right to enjoy a result.

Speaking to members of the Merseyside press, Klopp’s comments come following his fist pumps to all four stands at Anfield after the comeback win over Luton.

“You can make of my celebrations [vs. Luton] what you want,” he said, via the Mail. “I heard the discussions, that Mikel Arteta over-celebrated the win against us. That definitely did not come from me.

“Everybody can do whatever. I didn’t invent fist-pumps and I don’t have the copyright on it. Do what you want for yourself and your people — what the outside world thinks about it, I couldn’t give a s***, to be honest!

“This is for us and nobody else.

“It is not about who, it is about how you play and believe. That was a wonderful example I will never forget.

“Would I have thought before the season that the Luton game was the one? No. But that is the game I will never forget in my life, I will tell my grandkids it was really special.”

It’s a really good point from the manager, if you can’t enjoy the small moments in addition to the big, what is the point?

Nevertheless, Luton was another special moment in a near-nine-year journey full of them, and the hope is it will be swiftly followed by another trophy on Sunday.

“I will not leave anything inside, I will give absolutely everything until the last second and then it is fine,” Klopp said. “I want to win on Sunday, but not for me or my trophy cabinet.

“It is for the boys, for the club, for the people, that is much more important and everything will go on.”