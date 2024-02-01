Jurgen Klopp has described Ryan Gravenberch‘s fluctuating performances as “completely normal” while heaping praise on all four of his summer midfield recruits.

The Dutchman joined the club in a deal worth around £38.5 million back in September, following a season of relative inactivity at Bayern Munich.

He has found himself in and out of the Liverpool midfield since his arrival, showing flashes of brilliance while simultaneously appearing anonymous at other times during games.

Klopp has played down the significance of what some would perceive to be inconsistency from the midfielder, explaining that each new signing has taken a different path in their development.

“Ryan is still the talent, 21, we forget that always and he didn’t play much last year,” the boss told TNT Sports after the game.

“He had outstanding performances where he was man of the match for us internally and other matches where you think ‘where was he actually today?’

“That is completely normal in development.

“The boys like each other, similar age group besides Wataru, obviously, and they have a good relationship and that helps as well.”

Gravenberch has featured 27 times in all competitions so far for the Reds, with 15 of those appearances coming from the start.

The signings of three other midfielders and the recent form of Curtis Jones have made it difficult to establish a regular spot in Klopp’s midfield.

Gravenberch has shown signs of becoming the player he was tipped to be during his time at Ajax, but there are no concerns from the manager regarding his development.

He has three goals for the club to his name so far in 2023/24, but is yet to get off the mark as far as the Premier League is concerned.

The 21-year-old was an unused substitute during the emphatic 4-1 victory over Chelsea, but will almost certainly be called upon between now and May.

Liverpool remain competitive on all four fronts, and have the potential for 28 further fixtures should they reach the finals of the FA Cup and Europa League.