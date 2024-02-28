With Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho excelling on loan at Hull, Jurgen Klopp took a moment in his press conference to not the pair’s “fantastic” development.

It hasn’t all been plain sailing for Carvalho over the last year. After he left for his loan at RB Leipzig, rumours spread about a disagreement with Klopp.

At Leipzig, he suffered from a lack of game time and the German club released back to Liverpool early, with their sporting director, Rouven Schroder, saying that he “didn’t want to face the competition.”

Since he left Leipzig, though, he has begun to rebuild his reputation among the fanbase, and Klopp is clearly happy with how he is playing at Hull.

After talking about several clubs in the Championship, Klopp made time to say: “I forgot Hull by the way. It’s so good to see, Fabio and Tyler are doing really well.

“It’s so nice to see Fabio completely confident again. Both are pretty dominant players, involved in a lot of moments. [The] development of both is fantastic.”

Carvalho has played just eight times for Hull, scoring three goals already, the most recent of which was a screamer from the edge of the box.

• READ HERE: Tyler Morton is “string-puller” in position Liverpool need – Hull City Q&A

His teammate, Morton, has managed to score a couple of goals similar this season, and has been key to Hull’s good form that sees them currently occupy a play-off spot.

He has already started 25 league games for Hull this season, and has been brilliant at keeping the ball for the Tigers.

As of early February, he was statistically one of the most press resistant players in the world, with an 86.9 percent ball retention rate under high pressure.

That is the 74th highest around the world, but the margins between Morton (86.9%) and the top five of Darlington Nagbe (93.4%), Rodri (92.1%), Frenkie de Jong (91.8%), Toni Kroos (91.8%) and Granit Xhaka (91.6%) are fairly slim.

Ant Northgraves of the Hull and Back podcast told This Is Anfield: “He’s been absolutely brilliant, in fact one of the best players on the pitch most games.

“Tyler seems to be enjoying his football and it shows as he becomes more and more comfortable with the players around him, building partnerships and contributing to our possession-based style of football efficiently.”