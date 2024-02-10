Jurgen Klopp was forced to leave out nine senior players for the 3-1 win over Burnley on Saturday, but revealed afterwards that another was unable to play.

Due to injury, illness and bereavement, Liverpool were without a sizeable chunk of their first-team squad for a rare 3pm kickoff.

Alisson and Joe Gomez were the latest to join the absentee list, having been ruled out in the buildup as flu spread through the squad, while during the game Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered a setback.

And as he explained the situation in his post-match press conference at Anfield, Klopp revealed that Ryan Gravenberch was also unable to play.

This is despite the Dutchman being named on the bench, with an issue in the warmup seeing him go unused throughout as Klopp made all five substitutions.

“This morning, Ali, I don’t know. We lost Joey with the flu, Ali we will see, and before the game, Ryan felt a little bit somewhere,” he told reporters.

“They told me then he’s fine, but you cannot bring a player [on] who felt something warming up.”

The club will wait to learn the extent of the issue with Alexander-Arnold’s knee, while the hope is that Alisson and Gomez can return for the trip to Brentford.

Gravenberch is likely to be fit for that clash on February 17, while Mohamed Salah could be among those to come back into contention after his hamstring injury.

Klopp continued: “We have to recover quickly, and hopefully a lot of the boys will be back for the next game, because we need them obviously.”

Ibrahima Konate is certain to return after suspension, and Conor Bradley could end his compassionate leave next week.

There remain doubts over Dominik Szoboszlai‘s fitness heading into next weekend, though, while Thiago, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak will all miss out.