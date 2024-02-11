★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 17, 2023: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch walks past manager Jürgen Klopp as he goes off injured during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jurgen Klopp reveals Gravenberch issue amid hopes of bigger squad vs. Brentford

Ryan Gravenberch may have been on the bench against Burnley, but he was not 100 percent fit after noting a fitness issue during Liverpool’s warm-up.

The Reds were without 10 senior players on Saturday due to a mixture of illness, injury, suspension and bereavement.

Trent Alexander-Arnold then had to be taken off at half-time as a precaution, while Gravenberch was not an option for Klopp despite being named on the bench.

“Ryan felt a little bit somewhere,” the manager said in his post-match press conference without naming the specific issue.

But in an interview with NBC Sports, Klopp revealed: “Ryan Gravenberch, by the way, before the game feels the groin. You cannot bring him [on] then.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 31, 2024: Liverpool's substitute Ryan Gravenberch before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Two weeks ago we had the perfect squad situation, two weeks later we are short in each area – like, wow!”

Thankfully, Liverpool have a week between games and the hope is that they will be able to welcome back a number of players in time for the trip to Brentford.

But whether that will include Gravenberch remains to be seen, though the Reds can ill afford another midfield casualty.

Joe Gomez and Alisson, both out due to illness, will stand a good chance as long as their sickness subsides, while Alexander-Arnold will have to be assessed after feeling discomfort in the same knee that forced him to miss three games.

“Some probably will be back [vs. Brentford], hopefully, and then we will give it a try again,” Klopp said.

Ibrahima Konate will be one name restored to the squad after serving his one-match suspension against Burnley, while there will be hopes of Mohamed Salah making his return too.

Updates on Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) and Conor Bradley (bereavement) will be expected later in the week, but Liverpool will not be in a hurry to rush either back.

