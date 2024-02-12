Jurgen Klopp switched up his fist-pumps after Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Burnley, but it may have taken it out of the Liverpool manager in the process!

Klopp’s post-match celebrations have been much-discussed over the last week, after Mikel Arteta appeared to mimic his opposite number at the Emirates.

With Liverpool putting their 3-1 loss at Arsenal behind them with a comfortable win over Burnley at Anfield, Klopp looked to make a callback to the midweek headlines.

Rather than his customary fist-pumps in front of the Kop, this time the Liverpool manager treated the Main Stand and the Anfield Road End too.

It caught the eye of those watching on, with Jamie Carragher no doubt receiving plenty of tongue-in-cheek comments after criticising Arsenal players for over-celebrating a week earlier.

As he headed down the tunnel at Anfield, Klopp was caught by the LFCTV cameras in joking: “Thank god we don’t have 12 stands!”

With Klopp needing every ounce of energy in these final months of his time at Liverpool, perhaps he’ll save these extended fist-pumps for the big occasions from now on.

Liverpool are now four games into what is being dubbed a farewell tour for Klopp, after announcing his decision to depart the club at the end of the season.

Defeat to Arsenal aside, it has been an emphatic run so far, with high-scoring victories over Norwich, Chelsea and now Burnley.

In those three games at Anfield, the Reds netted 12 goals and conceded four, with a trip to Brentford coming up next in the Premier League.