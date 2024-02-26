Reaction and news has continued to flow after Liverpool beat Chelsea to win the League Cup agains the odds.

A positive round-up, but first… Endo’s on crutches

Today’s round-up is full of reaction to Sunday’s League Cup final win, as we continue to bask in the success of Liverpool’s youngsters.

There is, however, a game on Wednesday night that Liverpool’s players will want to win. One man who likely won’t be involved is Wataru Endo.

After putting in an incredible shift across the 120 minutes at Wembley, he was seen leaving the ground on crutches with an air boot on.

Wataru Endo on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot. #LFC pic.twitter.com/jLxBYnvfrs — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 25, 2024

This doesn’t necessarily mean he has sustained a problematic injury, but it isn’t a good sign for those wanting to see him face Southampton.

We think that he picked up the knock when Moises Caicedo caught him after Endo knocked the Ecuadorian off the ball in the middle third.

4 things today

The Champions Wall at Anfield has been updated to include Liverpool’s 10th League Cup – fingers crossed, more digits will be needed in May!

Jurgen Klopp has said he is “pretty sure” Endo will sign a new long-term contract at Liverpool – his current deal expires in 2027

After the match, Klopp told Bein Sports: “Nobody in this country wants a quadruple winner,” when talking about the fixture schedule

Journalist Paul Joyce reports “Liverpool are discussing holding an end-of-season parade through the city centre after their Carabao Cup victory”

Messages from the players

Joe Gomez told Liverpool FC: “Honestly, I’m not one for cliches but I generally think we have the best [fans] in the world” – cheers for the confirmation, Joe!

Andy Robertson thanked supporters at Wembley, saying the fans “drove them on to victory” – that Allez, Allez, Allez in extra time was something special

Cody Gakpo said on Instagram: “We like to give something back. Hopefully, this is the first of many”

Relive the day

We’ve put out plenty of video since full time. In case you haven’t enough times, take the opportunity to relive Liverpool’s unlikely win.

Liverpool win the League Cup inc. Trophy lift, Klopp dance & YNWA – watch here

Full You’ll Never Walk Alone From The Stands – watch here

Darwin Nunez & Liverpool’s injured players celebrate Van Dijk goal – watch here

Latest chat from elsewhere

Everton have had their points deduction decreased from 10 points to six – that’ll be them staying up

On his WhatsApp channelJournalist David Ornstein said he ‘expects something to happen in 2024’ around Man City‘s 112 charges

Shinji Okazaki, who won the Premier League with Leicester, has announced his retirement at the end of the season

Match of the night

Match of the night is West Ham vs. Brentford in the Premier League. The Bees suddenly look in much more trouble with Everton having gained four points.

The game kicks off at 8pm (GMT) and is live on Sky Sports Premier League.