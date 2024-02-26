★ PREMIUM
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Gomez’s big claim, Endo on crutches & a trophy parade? – Latest LFC News

Reaction and news has continued to flow after Liverpool beat Chelsea to win the League Cup agains the odds.

 

A positive round-up, but first… Endo’s on crutches

Today’s round-up is full of reaction to Sunday’s League Cup final win, as we continue to bask in the success of Liverpool’s youngsters.

There is, however, a game on Wednesday night that Liverpool’s players will want to win. One man who likely won’t be involved is Wataru Endo.

After putting in an incredible shift across the 120 minutes at Wembley, he was seen leaving the ground on crutches with an air boot on.

This doesn’t necessarily mean he has sustained a problematic injury, but it isn’t a good sign for those wanting to see him face Southampton.

We think that he picked up the knock when Moises Caicedo caught him after Endo knocked the Ecuadorian off the ball in the middle third.

 

4 things today

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during the warm up period before the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

  • The Champions Wall at Anfield has been updated to include Liverpool’s 10th League Cup – fingers crossed, more digits will be needed in May!
  • Jurgen Klopp has said he is “pretty sure” Endo will sign a new long-term contract at Liverpool – his current deal expires in 2027
  • After the match, Klopp told Bein Sports: “Nobody in this country wants a quadruple winner,” when talking about the fixture schedule
  • Journalist Paul Joyce reports “Liverpool are discussing holding an end-of-season parade through the city centre after their Carabao Cup victory”

 

Messages from the players

  • Joe Gomez told Liverpool FC: “Honestly, I’m not one for cliches but I generally think we have the best [fans] in the world” – cheers for the confirmation, Joe!

  • Andy Robertson thanked supporters at Wembley, saying the fans “drove them on to victory” – that Allez, Allez, Allez in extra time was something special

  • Cody Gakpo said on Instagram: “We like to give something back. Hopefully, this is the first of many”

 

Relive the day

We’ve put out plenty of video since full time. In case you haven’t enough times, take the opportunity to relive Liverpool’s unlikely win.

  • Full You’ll Never Walk Alone From The Stands – watch here

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 21, 2023: Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 243rd Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Everton have had their points deduction decreased from 10 points to six – that’ll be them staying up

  • On his WhatsApp channelJournalist David Ornstein said he ‘expects something to happen in 2024’ around Man City‘s 112 charges

 

Match of the night

Match of the night is West Ham vs. Brentford in the Premier League. The Bees suddenly look in much more trouble with Everton having gained four points.

The game kicks off at 8pm (GMT) and is live on Sky Sports Premier League.

