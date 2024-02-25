Liverpool have at least two new injury concerns following their incredible Carabao Cup final victory, with Wataru Endo spotted on crutches after the game.

The Reds went through a gruelling clash with Chelsea on Sunday that broke the two-hour mark, only decided in the 118th minute by Virgil van Dijk‘s header.

It sealed a record 10th League Cup for the club, but three days before Liverpool’s next game, appears to have come at a cost.

With 11 players ruled out before the game, Jurgen Klopp was forced to bring Ryan Gravenberch off midway through the first half after Moises Caicedo inflicted an ankle injury.

Gravenberch joined the trophy lift on crutches and with his left foot in a protective boot – and The Athletic’s James Pearce later shared a photo of Endo with the exact same.

In his post-match interview with Sky Sports, the manager ruled out initial fears that Gravenberch could have broken his ankle.

“I hope it’s not that bad. They did an X-ray, so it’s not broke, but the ligaments got something,” he explained.

“That’s how it is. It’s all bad, but all the rest was brilliant.”

The likelihood is that Gravenberch will at least miss the next two games, with a more realistic timeframe for his recovery expected to be set in the week.

Endo was one of only four outfield players to stay on the field for the full two hours, the others being Van Dijk, Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz.

Wataru Endo on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot. #LFC pic.twitter.com/jLxBYnvfrs — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 25, 2024

No update has been provided regarding Endo’s fitness at this stage, with the hope being that it is simply precautionary.

During his post-match press conference, Klopp hinted at issues for both Elliott and Diaz, though the expectation is that their concerns are cramp, rather than injury.

Either way, with Southampton visiting Anfield in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night, Klopp may struggle to put together a cohesive side – and may require even more youngsters to start.