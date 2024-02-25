With the first trophy of the season already boxed off, Liverpool took the party to the dressing room as they celebrated winning the Carabao Cup again.

After almost two hours of action, Virgil van Dijk headed home to seal a 1-0 victory over Chelsea and bring the Carabao Cup back to Liverpool.

It is the eighth trophy of Jurgen Klopp‘s reign and the first of a possible four as the squad look to sign off in perfect fashion before the manager’s exit.

Though Liverpool were missing almost a full lineup of key players – and with more injuries at Wembley – the Reds produced an outstanding, battling display.

And while Southampton arrive at Anfield in only three days’ time, there was still an opportunity for a party in the dressing room.

Van Dijk led the celebrations, with Luis Diaz arriving with the cup, followed by Alexis Mac Allister, as the players danced to Dua Lipa’s ‘One Kiss’.

Harvey Elliott, Ibrahima Konate and Adrian were the first to join in, while others including Conor Bradley, James McConnell and Jarell Quansah posed for photos with the trophy.

There was even an appearance from Joel Matip, who will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury, with the popular centre-back holding the cup as he was flanked by Van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns, Cody Gakpo and Andy Robertson all joined in the dancing – along with physio Lee Nobes.

And in a perfect moment from the captain, Van Dijk told the camera: “They thought I was finished…not the right mentality, you know?”

There was no sign of Jurgen Klopp or his backroom staff in the celebrations – though they no doubt will have joined in before the journey back to Merseyside!