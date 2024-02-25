★ PREMIUM
Van Dijk’s winning moment & Klopp’s trophy lift – Best photos as Liverpool win League Cup!

Liverpool are League Cup winners once again! Jurgen Klopp‘s injury-ravaged side mustered up an incredible victory in 120 minutes at Wembley to lift their first trophy of the campaign.

The Reds may have been missing 11 players through injury and left to rely on a host of academy players against a billion-pound squad, but they came up victors nevertheless.

It was tense, nervy and everything in between, but Virgil van Dijk had the finishing touch – twice might we add! – to lead Liverpool to a victory that tastes so very sweet.

Just look at the emotions on the captain’s face, they speak volumes!

With only two minutes of extra time remaining, Van Dijk ensured it would not be another penalty shootout – thank you, Virgil! – and the let off inside Wembley was palpable.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool fans celebrate winning the cup after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

Jurgen and his squad full of baby Reds did not let up, not for one second. It made the victory all the sweeter, and the kids truly are alright.

After a walk up the Wembley steps – bet they all appreciated that – it was time for the first trophy lift in Van Dijk’s reign as captain, and he made sure Klopp was front and centre too.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk lifts the trophy after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra-time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was then destination pitch-side, where the party truly started…

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool lift the cup with Virgil van Dijk captain of Liverpool after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates with the trophy after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra-time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates with the trophy after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra-time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Alexis Mac Allister certainly enjoyed his first trophy lift as a Red…

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool poses with the trophy with Andy Robertson of Liverpool after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Kostas Tsimikas of Liverpool lifts the trophy after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas celebrates after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra-time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And what about these three, colossal!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Virgil van Dijk captain of Liverpool poses with the trophy with Ibrahim Konate and Joe Gomez after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

Klopp was loving every minute, as you would expect, dancing along with the fans, unleashing his fist pumps and showing off the new piece of silverware. Do you really have to go, Jurgen?

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra-time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool celebrates after Liverpool win the cup after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool celebrates after Liverpool win the cup after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

This club, this team, these fans. The holy trinity. There’s nothing that compares.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool players celebrate with the trophy after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra-time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

UP THE LEAGUE CUP-WINNING REDS!!

