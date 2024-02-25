Liverpool are League Cup winners once again! Jurgen Klopp‘s injury-ravaged side mustered up an incredible victory in 120 minutes at Wembley to lift their first trophy of the campaign.

The Reds may have been missing 11 players through injury and left to rely on a host of academy players against a billion-pound squad, but they came up victors nevertheless.

It was tense, nervy and everything in between, but Virgil van Dijk had the finishing touch – twice might we add! – to lead Liverpool to a victory that tastes so very sweet.

Just look at the emotions on the captain’s face, they speak volumes!

With only two minutes of extra time remaining, Van Dijk ensured it would not be another penalty shootout – thank you, Virgil! – and the let off inside Wembley was palpable.

Jurgen and his squad full of baby Reds did not let up, not for one second. It made the victory all the sweeter, and the kids truly are alright.

After a walk up the Wembley steps – bet they all appreciated that – it was time for the first trophy lift in Van Dijk’s reign as captain, and he made sure Klopp was front and centre too.

It was then destination pitch-side, where the party truly started…

Alexis Mac Allister certainly enjoyed his first trophy lift as a Red…

And what about these three, colossal!

Klopp was loving every minute, as you would expect, dancing along with the fans, unleashing his fist pumps and showing off the new piece of silverware. Do you really have to go, Jurgen?

This club, this team, these fans. The holy trinity. There’s nothing that compares.

UP THE LEAGUE CUP-WINNING REDS!!