After clinching the Carabao Cup in dramatic fashion by beating Chelsea 1-0 at the death, Jurgen Klopp joined his Liverpool players to sing You’ll Never Walk Alone.

It was an afternoon that will go down in the history of Klopp’s storied reign, with an injury-hit side battling through to lift the Carabao Cup.

With 11 senior players out and Ryan Gravenberch joining with an ankle problem midway through the first half, it was with a side of fringe figures and youngsters.

And after over two hours of football at Wembley, Virgil van Dijk headed home for the second time – this time, not ruled out – to seal a 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

The first of hopefully four trophies in Klopp’s final season in charge, it was a poignant triumph for Liverpool.

That shone through in the post-match celebrations, as Klopp, his staff and the players stood in front of the travelling Kop to join a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

With emotion etched on the faces of Klopp and assistant Pepijn Lijnders in particular, the significance of the win – and this moment with the fans – was clear.

Many of the youngsters involved, including Harvey Elliott and Conor Bradley, grew up Liverpool supporters themselves, but even the more recent arrivals seemed to know every word.

Liverpool have now won the League Cup a record 10 times in their history, with this the second time they have done so under Klopp.

The first came in a remarkable season in 2021/22 that saw the Reds go the distance in every competition, but ultimately end the campaign with only two of a possible four trophies.

It may be difficult, given the mounting injury list, but let’s hope Klopp can sign off on his time at Anfield by going one or even two better!