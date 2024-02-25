For the first time as captain of Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk proudly lifted silverware, with the club’s 10th League Cup now added to the cabinet – and you can watch the moment again, and again!

Had time to breathe and take it all in yet?

What an absurd time at Wembley it proved to be. Injuries – then another in the match – a goal ruled out, extra-time and then, a Van Dijk winner to send Anfield South into delirium.

“A team, a squad, an academy full of character. It’s unbelievable what happened here,” Klopp said after the match, a manager beaming with pride, and so he should be.

The victory was a personification of all he has instilled at the club, and it was only fitting that Van Dijk wanted to share his first trophy lift as a captain alongside the great man.

The manager appeared to have a lot more energy than his players – understandably so! – as they ambled up the Wembley steps to collect the League Cup, but none were short on smiles.

And that was certainly the case for the club’s youngsters, who played a significant part in the triumph and were able to collect a winners’ medal and lift their first senior trophy.

Every player had a chance to lift the cup as it made its way down the line and back again, with loud cheers from fans greeting them every time it was proudly held aloft.

The scenes from the stands proved just as special as the Reds celebrated their triumph with each other and the fans – enjoy!

There’s no telling what this will do for the squad and the academy, it is a victory that extends beyond Wembley, one which will reverberate throughout the club and show anything is possible.

One trophy secured, three still to hunt down. It’s not going to be easy as injuries continue to take their toll, but one does not need to look far for inspiration for what can still be achieved this season.

What a day! Savour every single moment, Reds!