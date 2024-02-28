Two teenagers led Liverpool to victory on another famous cup night for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, scoring their first goals for the club on the way to the FA Cup quarter-final.

Liverpool 3-0 Southampton

FA Cup Fifth Round, Anfield

February 28, 2024

Goals

Koumas 44′ (assist: Clark)

Danns 74′ (assist: Elliott)

Danns 88′

There is no time for rest when you’re hunting down four trophies, with Liverpool back at it in another cup competition just three days after playing 120 minutes in the capital.

The manager rewarded his academy players as part of six changes, three of which were enforced, and surprisingly, Joe Gomez was deployed in central midfield – the new Mr. Versatile!

Southampton made a very lively start, striking the upright and forcing Caoimhin Kelleher into an early save as the Reds took their time finding rhythm with an XI who had never played together.

Liverpool did not manage a shot on target until the 42nd minute. But then, a goal made at Kirkby edged the hosts into the lead on the cusp of half-time.

Bobby Clark placed the ball perfectly at the feet of Lewis Koumas, who turned, cut back onto his right foot and let fly – a deflected finish it might have been, but the debutant wouldn’t have minded one bit!

A dream come true for the youngster only days after lifting the League Cup, some week for the 18-year-old!

Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Southampton

Teenagers Koumas and Danns both score first goal(s) for Liverpool

Pre-planned sub as Konate replaced Van Dijk at HT

Trey Nyoni becomes third-youngest debutant at 16

Reds to meet Man United in FA Cup quarter-final

There were some noticeably tired legs throughout the Liverpool squad, and Klopp pulled the trigger again at the hour mark having already swapped Virgil van Dijk for Ibrahima Konate at half-time.

Alexis Mac Allister – who had been ill earlier in the day – and Jayden Danns were introduced just after the hour mark.

And as if one first-time goalscorer wasn’t enough, Danns joined Koumas on the scoresheet with a cheeky chip over the goalkeeper – a finish in front of the Kop beyond his tender 18 years.

He wasn’t finished there either! Danns scored his second and Liverpool’s third with a well-timed finish on the rebound. What a player we have on our hands!

The kid’s are more than alright, and Klopp’s trust and faith extended to 16-year-old Trey Nynoi, another debutant and the youngest Red to ever take to the field in the FA Cup.

Anfield were in fine voice, proudly belting out: “The kids, the kids, we only played the kids. We won the Cup on Sunday night, we only played the kids.”

Another game, another nod to the legacy Klopp will soon leave behind. Liverpool move into the quarter-finals, with a matchup with Man United now on the horizon.

TIA Man of the Match: Harvey Elliott

Referee: Craig Pawson

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk (Konate 46′), Tsimikas; McConnell (Mac Allister 62′), Elliott (Nyoni 78′), Clark; Bradley, Gakpo (Gordon 90′), Koumas (Danns 62′)

Subs not used: Adrian, Nallo, Scanlon, Mac Allister, Diaz

Southampton: Lumley; Bree (Walker-Peters 58′, Harwood-Bellis 75′), Stephens, Bednarek, Manning; Rothwell, Charles, Aribo; Edozie, Mara, Sulemana (A. Armstrong 58′)

Subs not used: McCarthy, Meghoma, Smallbone, Amo-Ameyaw, Adams, Dibling

Next Match: Nottingham Forest (A) – Premier League – Saturday, March 2, 3pm (GMT)