With a new pair of young forwards emerging in first-team training of late, Liverpool U21s coach Barry Lewtas has insisted Kaide Gordon is not going away.

Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns have been the attacking stars of the academy this season, which has led to an increase in exposure to the first team.

In recent weeks they have been regularly involved in sessions at the AXA Training Centre, while Koumas made the matchday squad for the 3-1 win over Burnley.

The day after that victory at Anfield, the 18-year-olds started together in another 3-1 win, this time over Stoke U21s at Kirkby, with Koumas netting twice.

Speaking to the club’s official website after the game, Lewtas praised the input of Danns and Koumas – but singled out Gordon.

“Everyone is talking about Koumas and Danns but Kaide is like an old-timer now despite the fact he is only 19 himself,” Lewtas said.

“He’s still got much more to come but more games like that and more rhythm, he will soon be back to where he wants to be.”

Gordon has played nine times this season across the first team and academy, after 19 months out through injuries related to his growth, and is now making up for lost time.

But there is clearly faith in the 19-year-old among Jurgen Klopp‘s staff, which is helped by developments in his game made since returning.

“Not to single anyone out because I thought we as a team were good, but he was brilliant first half in between the lines,” Lewtas continued.

“The way we set up really suited him as well, just playing a little bit more inside the pitch and showing a different side to his game and dribbling centrally.

“His work-rate has been brilliant, we showed the lads a video of our game against Fulham (2-0 win) and Kaide was doing similar things.

“Let’s hope he can continue in this way because you’ve got to remember Kaide has been out for such a long while.”

In an interview with the Liverpool Echo, the U21s coach added: “What’s really pleasing [in the win over Stoke], Jayden’s assist, Lewis’ two finishes, but I thought Kaide’s work rate was phenomenal.

“He always looked a threat.

“In the first half, he was the total dangerman. He drifted inside the posts, we knew that’s where we’d get them. We knew it could be Kaide.”

Gordon has made the matchday squad on seven occasions for Liverpool’s first team this season, starting against Union SG in the Europa League and coming off the bench at Bournemouth in the Premier League.