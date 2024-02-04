★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
CARABAO CUP FINAL

MATCHDAY PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 4, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp consoles captain Virgil van Dijk after the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans insist defeat “not fatal” despite rare “shocker” – “On to the next one”

Liverpool lost only their second league game since April in frustrating circumstances at the Emirates, and fans had plenty to say after the contest.

The Reds looked a shadow of their recent selves in the first half and were fortunate to head into the break on level terms thanks to Luis Diaz‘s equaliser.

A costly error saw Arsenal restore their lead through Gabriel Martinelli midway through the second half, before Leandro Trossard sealed all three points for the hosts in stoppage time.

It was a game full of talking points, with Alisson and Virgil van Dijk the two unexpected culprits at the heart of the Gunners’ second goal.

Jurgen Klopp and his team remain top of the pile, but the defeat leaves Liverpool with less of a stranglehold on the title race than they had earlier in the day.

Here’s a look at what Reds supporters had to say after the eventful encounter…

 

A tough pill to swallow, but still plenty of life in the title race…

“We’re still top of the league. But need to improve.” kusanagi in the comments.

 

Rare slip from the goalkeeper…

“Ali and Virg have had shockers today. Virg been very ineffective and left a lot of work for Ibou to do.” Abyss in the comments.

 

Did Klopp get it wrong?

It is a big blow for the season, particularly given how impressive the side have been in recent weeks, but there will no doubt be plenty more twists in the Premier League tale.

The Reds now have six days in which to regroup, with the next game coming at Anfield against 19th-placed Burnley.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024