Liverpool lost only their second league game since April in frustrating circumstances at the Emirates, and fans had plenty to say after the contest.

The Reds looked a shadow of their recent selves in the first half and were fortunate to head into the break on level terms thanks to Luis Diaz‘s equaliser.

A costly error saw Arsenal restore their lead through Gabriel Martinelli midway through the second half, before Leandro Trossard sealed all three points for the hosts in stoppage time.

It was a game full of talking points, with Alisson and Virgil van Dijk the two unexpected culprits at the heart of the Gunners’ second goal.

Jurgen Klopp and his team remain top of the pile, but the defeat leaves Liverpool with less of a stranglehold on the title race than they had earlier in the day.

Here’s a look at what Reds supporters had to say after the eventful encounter…

A tough pill to swallow, but still plenty of life in the title race…

If Liverpool win all their games they are champions. Still only lost two. This is the only one we deserved to lose. Let’s not think of this as anything more than a bit of a set back. — Mike Wilson* (@Redsmail) February 4, 2024

Arsenal simply better than Liverpool today but sometimes you have to accept that can happen when you face a very good team away from home. There's no need for an inquest after such a long unbeaten run, you just have to try and start another one up immediately. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) February 4, 2024

Suppose finding your own way to lose for the first time of the season in February isn’t disastrous. Hardest game left out the way, on we go. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) February 4, 2024

Not angry, just disappointed. Could tell from minute one where there was heading, and even after the equaliser I was waiting for them to find a way to lose it. Not fatal or anything like that, but a really, really poor day at the office. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 4, 2024

Hard to take when you see uncharacteristic errors from players that have given the club so much but it’s one of them. Didn’t play well. On to the next one. Plenty of time and players coming back. — Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) February 4, 2024

“We’re still top of the league. But need to improve.” kusanagi in the comments.

Still top. Only lost two in the league season and one of those has extenuating circumstances.

It’s February. On to the next one. Burnley at home.

3 points. — Robbie Fowler (@StaffordScouse) February 4, 2024

Rare slip from the goalkeeper…

Alisson picked an awful day to have a shocker. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) February 4, 2024

Love alisson but this is hands down one of his worst ever performances for this club — DB (@Kloppholic) February 4, 2024

Our best players Alisson and Virgil who have saved us, and made us win so many times in the past have cost us today!

We continue, upwards and onwards — Bart "Won it Six Times" Hobson (@BartHobson) February 4, 2024

“Ali and Virg have had shockers today. Virg been very ineffective and left a lot of work for Ibou to do.” Abyss in the comments.

Alisson saving his mistakes for the big games is fun — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) February 4, 2024

I love how secure Alisson and VVD are within themselves. Huge error in a big game but the first thing they both did is clap each other's hand and move on with an acknowledging nod — An?? (@AnfieldAn) February 4, 2024

Did Klopp get it wrong?

Lots of praise for Klopp’s use of subs recently but can’t understand them here. Benefit of hindsight but taking Trent off seemed a strange one. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) February 4, 2024

Klopp lost the match! I’m sorry but we didn’t have any business playing the way we did, the subs too were all awful — Mr GOLD (@PaborAusten) February 4, 2024

Changes didn't make sense..the right change was to put trent in midfield not take him off..Diaz at RB was also one of the stupidest ideas Klopp has ever come up with. — Cereal Killer (?_?) (@stoic_jeff) February 4, 2024

Why exactly did Klopp even sub Trent. I was hoping he’d move him to midfield so we could create more. His sub made us flatter than we were already. — PASCAL? (@pascalsuave2) February 4, 2024

That was poor from us. That’s second goal killed it. Klopp wasn’t at his best with his changes. I feared today may go like this with Szobo being out and Nunez not starting. There’s only so many hits you can take before it bites you. Wel be back! — SAM G-W (@OneSGW) February 4, 2024

Klopp’s got next to nothing wrong this season, but his team selection confused me today. — Ian Young ????? (@ianyoungkop) February 4, 2024

It is a big blow for the season, particularly given how impressive the side have been in recent weeks, but there will no doubt be plenty more twists in the Premier League tale.

The Reds now have six days in which to regroup, with the next game coming at Anfield against 19th-placed Burnley.