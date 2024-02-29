After he scored twice for Liverpool, Jayden Danns gave a wholesome post-match interview in which he spoke about how ‘it feels like he’s in a movie’.

It has been an incredible week for Danns, who has gone from a relatively unknown academy player to a League Cup winner and brace-scorer at Anfield in just four days.

Having joined the academy at eight years old, it was extra special for the striker when he won the game for Liverpool against Southampton.

The 19-year-old is from Merseyside and has supported the club since childhood, looking up to father Neil Danns, who came through Liverpool’s youth system before moving to Blackburn.

On an Instagram story, Danns posted a brilliant photo, of him in the 2012/13 Liverpool kit by the academy building, above a photo of him scoring at Anfield.

Supporters loved his interview on ITV 1 immediately after the game, as his love for the club came across in his character and words.

He said: “It’s a dream come true! I’ve supported the club since I was young, since birth, so to come on and score at the Kop end – it’s unreal.

“It doesn’t feel real to me. It feels like I’m in a movie. I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight.”

Danns was also asked about how his father, assistant manager at Tranmere, might have reacted, responding: “He said last time when I made my debut he was crying, so I don’t know what he’s going to be doing now.

“He’s in the stands watching and so is my mum and my brother and my sister and my nan. It’s unbelievable.”

Liverpool supporters, and even famous fans of other clubs, were praising Danns.

Harvey Elliott just laughing at how Jayden Danns is taking all this in his stride here. As good in the interview as he was in front of goal. pic.twitter.com/gTDgrr6T13 — James Nalton (@JDNalton) February 28, 2024

This is such a pure interview with Jayden Danns. As someone who loved his Dad Neil when he played for Palace, it’s amazing to hear him talking with such emotion about what it means to him and his family. ?? pic.twitter.com/vyNFqfDAaW — HLTCO (@HLTCO) February 29, 2024

When was the last time you saw a youngster interview as well as young Jayden Danns pic.twitter.com/KN0LFlUq5G — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) February 28, 2024

How innocently brilliant was Jayden Danns’ post-match interview on the pitch after scoring two goals at Anfield? ?? — J Areabi (@fantasista1077) February 28, 2024

Jayden Danns absolutely buzzing. What a lovely interview – just young lad living out his dream scoring for his boyhood team at the Kop end. Doesn’t get any better than that for an 18 year old. — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) February 28, 2024

Lovely young man from a lovely family who will mature into something else.. He’s making everyone who knows him so so proud. Dedicated his whole

Life to football and deserves everything that’s coming his way.. https://t.co/Ham7xVRMaH — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) February 29, 2024

That Jayden Danns interview melted me heart la, fuckin boss seeing young lads living the dream! What an impact he had! Every single one of them should be proud as punch tonight! Tough game & they got through it with a clean sheet! Job done, bring on yer Manchester United!!! — Scouse Republic (@ScouseRepublic) February 28, 2024