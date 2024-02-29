★ PREMIUM
Liverpool fans love Jayden Danns’ “infectious” interview – posts brilliant throwback photo!

After he scored twice for Liverpool, Jayden Danns gave a wholesome post-match interview in which he spoke about how ‘it feels like he’s in a movie’.

It has been an incredible week for Danns, who has gone from a relatively unknown academy player to a League Cup winner and brace-scorer at Anfield in just four days.

Having joined the academy at eight years old, it was extra special for the striker when he won the game for Liverpool against Southampton.

The 19-year-old is from Merseyside and has supported the club since childhood, looking up to father Neil Danns, who came through Liverpool’s youth system before moving to Blackburn.

On an Instagram story, Danns posted a brilliant photo, of him in the 2012/13 Liverpool kit by the academy building, above a photo of him scoring at Anfield.

Supporters loved his interview on ITV 1 immediately after the game, as his love for the club came across in his character and words.

He said: “It’s a dream come true! I’ve supported the club since I was young, since birth, so to come on and score at the Kop end – it’s unreal.

“It doesn’t feel real to me. It feels like I’m in a movie. I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight.”

Danns was also asked about how his father, assistant manager at Tranmere, might have reacted, responding: “He said last time when I made my debut he was crying, so I don’t know what he’s going to be doing now.

“He’s in the stands watching and so is my mum and my brother and my sister and my nan. It’s unbelievable.”

Liverpool supporters, and even famous fans of other clubs, were praising Danns.

