Alexis Mac Allister and Virgil van Dijk were magnificent in Liverpool’s 4-1 win at home to Luton, with so many players improving in the second half.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were riddled with injuries going into the game, and when Chiedozie Ogbene put the visitors in front, panic set in.

Fortunately, Van Dijk and Cody Gakpo both powered home headers early in the second half, easing the nerves, and Luis Diaz made it 3-1 after finally taking a chance.

Harvey Elliott put the icing on the cake with a late effort, as Liverpool came from behind to secure a massive victory.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Mac Allister (8.4) looks an increasingly fantastic signing and he got the highest score at Anfield, following a brilliant performance.

The Argentine was a class act on the ball, even when Liverpool were losing in the first half, and he excelled after the break.

TIA’s Mark Delgado described Mac Allister as “one of the engine-room gear-changers,” standing tall in adversity, while Ian Doyle said he was “superb” as the minutes ticked by.

Van Dijk (8.2) was in second place after a captain’s performance – one that saw him score the all-important equaliser.

GOAL’s James Hunsley felt that the Dutchman “went about his business fairly comfortably,” as his wonderful season continues.

Completing the top three was Conor Bradley (7.7), whose incredible rise is one of the stories of the campaign.

The youngster showed more and more quality as the game went on, leading to Delgado to say that he was “one of those to really raise the tempo” at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Doyle was of a similar thought process, claiming Bradley “burst into life” after the interval and his “quick thinking” from a throw-in led to Gakpo’s goal.

Caoimhin Kelleher (6.5) got the lowest overall rating, and while he was solid overall, he will perhaps feel he should have done better for Luton‘s goal.