Liverpool’s League Cup triumph on Sunday will live long in the memory, and some superb viral videos have emerged in the hours since.

A 1-0 win over Chelsea in a final may not sound too extraordinary, but the manner of the Reds’ victory at Wembley made it one of the great days of Jurgen Klopp‘s reign.

Virgil van Dijk‘s extra-time header clinched victory for Liverpool, at a time when numerous teenagers were on the pitch, amid so many injury problems.

The level of heart and belief on show was incredible, and it was the latest display of genius from Klopp, who must still be on cloud nine.

With the dust slowly settling after the win, we’ve been scouring the internet for some brilliant viral Liverpool content – it’s fair to say there’s plenty out there!

Nunez the hurdler!

We have to start with Darwin Nunez, whose celebrations after Van Dijk’s goal will go down in legend, as he cleared the advertising hoardings and ran onto the pitch:

Pure PASSION ? Injured forward Darwin Nunez enjoyed the late Liverpool winner at Wembley ? pic.twitter.com/XCh9RPUufu — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 25, 2024

Spare a thought for poor Curtis Jones, though, who made his best efforts to hobble down the steps and join in the fun!

As for Nunez’s injury, Klopp must be wondering if there is anything wrong with him at all…

Definition of a team

If ever you wanted proof that Klopp has created an unrivalled team spirit at Liverpool, just look at this footage of Van Dijk’s goal taken from the stands:

It is so heartwarming to see some huge names showing such genuine delight at the winning goal, and Klopp has built a togetherness that means these players will die for one another.

This is such a contrast to Chelsea, who look like a group of expensive players thrown together, and Klopp is the one who deserves all the credit for making his squad a family.

Never write Virgil off

Van Dijk further etched his name into Liverpool folklore with a performance for the ages, not only producing a colossal defensive showing, but also bagging the winner.

It wasn’t long ago that some were writing him off, following a below-par 2022/23 season and the ACL injury that happened beforehand, but he had the perfect response to the naysayers in the dressing room:

Van Dijk’s performance was arguably one of his greatest for Liverpool, given the circumstances surrounding the game, and this was further proof that he is as good as ever, and the greatest defender the Premier League has seen.

The meeting of two legends

Klopp and Sir Kenny Dalglish are two of the biggest figures in the history of the Reds, and some lovely footage was captured of the pair deep in delighted conversation after the win:

What a sight, King Kenny enjoying a heartfelt and joyous moment with Klopp?#LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/3uA21ntCRA — Gopi (@ynwa__97) February 25, 2024

Dalglish may be No. 1 in the eyes of many when it comes to Liverpool’s greatest figure, but with each passing trophy win, the higher on the list Klopp jumps.

Enzo bites

We’ll finish with a lovely bit of snide from one Liverpool fan present at Wembley, who couldn’t help but mock Enzo Fernandez as he walked up the steps to collect his runners-up medal:

can someone get @Enzo13Fernandez some food he must be real hungry, real bitey there only said better look next year wanted to punch me ? on 200k a week plus n hes just fronted me ? @SkySportsPL pic.twitter.com/0KXsAUJYna — lee (@liam_hollett5) February 25, 2024

Only a year or so ago, both Fernandez and Moises Caicedo were being linked with moves to Liverpool – how must they be feeling about going to Chelsea instead!