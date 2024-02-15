Liverpool and Chelsea meet in another final, and the officials for the Wembley clash have now been confirmed, which includes VAR for the first time in this season’s competition.

VAR was expected to be introduced at the semi-final stage, but due to the involvement of Middlesbrough, who did not have the necessary technology, it was not to be in operation due to fairness.

At Wembley, there is no such problem, and it has now been confirmed that John Brooks will oversee VAR on February 25, with Marc Perry acting as his assistant.

Brooks was the referee who showed Virgil van Dijk a red card at Newcastle earlier this season and was the fourth official who Jurgen Klopp celebrated in front of when he strained his hamstring last year.

As for the referee overseeing the action on the Wembley pitch, that honour has been handed to Chris Kavanagh, who has taken charge of the Reds four times already this campaign.

Of those four matches, Liverpool have won two – against West Ham and Nottingham Forest – and drawn two, against Man City and Arsenal.

Could be a lot worse!

The fourth official will be Tim Robinson, who showed a yellow card to Klopp during the recent win over Burnley at Anfield.

Finally, Kavanagh’s two assistants on the touchlines are Mark Scholes and James Mainwaring, names that will not be overly familiar to Reds.

Klopp has guided his side to the final two of the Carabao Cup for the third time since he took over at Anfield, though he is no stranger to meeting Chelsea in a final.

This will be the fourth time the two meet in a cup final after meetings in the FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and, of course, the League Cup.

A reminder that kick-off at Wembley has been moved to 3pm on February 25 amid safety concerns from the police.