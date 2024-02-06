Finding a referee with little history with Liverpool is hard to come by, but there should be no pre-match controversy to discuss with the officials appointed vs. Burnley.

The Reds will likely need to claim their top spot back from Man City on Saturday, with Pep Guardiola’s side facing Everton in the lunchtime kick-off before Liverpool get underway at 3pm.

Two points currently separate the teams and City have a game in hand, thrusting us straight back into the agony of watching and waiting to see if Guardiola’s side will drop points.

Nevertheless, they are not the focus until the Anfield clash in March and Klopp’s side will only have Burnley on their minds on Saturday.

The Premier League have now confirmed their refereeing group appointments and Tim Robinson will be in charge of the fixture, his first overseeing the Reds in the topflight.

Robinson has, however, been in charge of Liverpool before. He was the referee in two of the League Cup games, first against Leicester, which ended in a 3-1 win, and West Ham (5-1).

Eddie Smart and Nick Greenhalgh are his assistants on the touchline while Tom Bramall is fourth official, and the lead VAR operator is Stuart Attwell, supported by Marc Perry.

Robinson was one of the two officials promoted from the Football League over the summer and has so far awarded five penalties this season and averages four yellow cards per game.

For the fifth time this season, Liverpool had a player shown a red card as Ibrahima Konate was dismissed against Arsenal – he’s suspended for the Burnley match and Jarell Quansah is expected to take his place.