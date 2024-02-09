Your final news overview of the week includes mixed injury news, positive stadium developments and all of the pre-Burnley build-up you could need.

Thiago injury latest

Since we were hit with yet more injury misery regarding Thiago on Thursday, fans have begun to question whether we will ever see the Spaniard in a red shirt again.

It was initially revealed that the midfielder had suffered a further setback having made his return after a nine-month layoff during the 3-1 defeat away to Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp was inevitably asked about the situation as he previewed the weekend’s showdown with Burnley, but didn’t give us too much in the way of detail regarding timelines.

The boss did, however, insist that his No. 6’s season is not necessarily over, while simultaneously admitting that the latest issue is “not cool.”

Klopp said: “We don’t know the extent yet. We have to wait a little bit.

“It’s not cool, not good news for him, for us, on top of losing the game already, having that is not good.

“Yes [he could play again this season], but we didn’t really think about that.”

It comes after reports from Liverpool journalist Neil Jones earlier in the day indicated that the latest injury was “pretty serious.”

Let’s hope he gets the chance to dazzle us again before May – and for longer than five minutes this time!

3 things today: Record attendance confirmed & Salah update

Anfield will welcome its highest attendance in over 70 years when Burnley visit on Saturday afternoon

Mohamed Salah will return to training in the next couple of weeks, and it appears he is itching to get back involved!

Conor Bradley will also be unavailable this weekend, with Klopp requesting “empathy” with regards to his return

Latest Liverpool FC news

A number of players have been struck down with flu, that is not something we needed to hear ahead of the weekend!

Dominik Szoboszlai will be on the absentee list for a different reason, as his chances of making the League Cup final remain uncertain

It may be February but silly season isn’t over, with Leroy Sane said to be aware of admiration from Liverpool

What else is happening?

Gareth Southgate has not ruled out staying on as England boss beyond this summer’s Euro 2024, if anyone’s bothered (ESPN)

Mikel Arteta has had his say on those criticising his celebrations following the Gunners’ win over Liverpool last weekend (Sky Sports)

Erik ten Hag has set three Man United youngsters a challenge ahead of this weekend’s clash with Aston Villa (Independent)

Video of the day and match of the night

Just in case there’s anything we’ve not covered, you can catch the press conference in full right here!

You can kick off your weekend with some Championship action on Sky Sports Main Event as Birmingham travel to Sheffield Wednesday.

Both are in danger of the drop as things stand and the clash gets underway at 8pm (GMT).