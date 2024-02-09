★ PREMIUM
Thiago update, record attendance & squad illness? – Latest LFC News

Your final news overview of the week includes mixed injury news, positive stadium developments and all of the pre-Burnley build-up you could need.

 

Thiago injury latest

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, September 12, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 2 game between Liverpool FC and AFC Ajax. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Since we were hit with yet more injury misery regarding Thiago on Thursday, fans have begun to question whether we will ever see the Spaniard in a red shirt again.

It was initially revealed that the midfielder had suffered a further setback having made his return after a nine-month layoff during the 3-1 defeat away to Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp was inevitably asked about the situation as he previewed the weekend’s showdown with Burnley, but didn’t give us too much in the way of detail regarding timelines.

The boss did, however, insist that his No. 6’s season is not necessarily over, while simultaneously admitting that the latest issue is “not cool.”

Klopp said: “We don’t know the extent yet. We have to wait a little bit.

“It’s not cool, not good news for him, for us, on top of losing the game already, having that is not good.

“Yes [he could play again this season], but we didn’t really think about that.”

It comes after reports from Liverpool journalist Neil Jones earlier in the day indicated that the latest injury was “pretty serious.”

Let’s hope he gets the chance to dazzle us again before May – and for longer than five minutes this time!

 

3 things today: Record attendance confirmed & Salah update

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 11, 2023: A view of the Anfield Road stand and the construction of the new upper tier which has recently had all the seats installed seen before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Mohamed Salah will return to training in the next couple of weeks, and it appears he is itching to get back involved!
  • Conor Bradley will also be unavailable this weekend, with Klopp requesting “empathy” with regards to his return

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 4, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Liverpool FC and Union SG. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • A number of players have been struck down with flu, that is not something we needed to hear ahead of the weekend!

  • It may be February but silly season isn’t over, with Leroy Sane said to be aware of admiration from Liverpool

 

What else is happening?

England manager Gareth Southgate (Mike Egerton/PA)

  • Gareth Southgate has not ruled out staying on as England boss beyond this summer’s Euro 2024, if anyone’s bothered (ESPN)

  • Mikel Arteta has had his say on those criticising his celebrations following the Gunners’ win over Liverpool last weekend (Sky Sports)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

Just in case there’s anything we’ve not covered, you can catch the press conference in full right here!

You can kick off your weekend with some Championship action on Sky Sports Main Event as Birmingham travel to Sheffield Wednesday.

Both are in danger of the drop as things stand and the clash gets underway at 8pm (GMT).

