Jurgen Klopp was quite coy with who he expects to be available for Liverpool’s FA Cup meeting against Southampton, but he did offer updates on five key players.

The midfielder became the latest injury casualty after Moises Caicedo’s nasty tackle forced his ankle into an unnatural position, requiring him to be stretchered off at Wembley.

Gravenberch later joined the celebrations on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot, with Klopp confirming nothing was broken, “but the [ankle] ligaments got something.”

With it now two days since the point of injury, Klopp offered an update on his No. 38, saying: “What I know is that Ryan is not available.

“Ligament injury, could’ve been much worse, but bad enough for being ruled out for this game and the next game. We will see. We need miracles with a few players.”

As for the chances of seeing Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai against Southampton on Wednesday, Klopp explained: “Touch and go for a lot of players who were not available for the final.

“Darwin, Mo, Dom, we have to see what they can do today [in training]. Wataru [Endo] got a proper knock as well, we have to see.”

The trio were in the thick of the celebrations on Sunday, and the manager even joked he would need to talk to the medical department after Nunez and Szoboszlai leaped like racehorses to celebrate Virgil van Dijk‘s goal.

Both Salah and Nunez have missed the last two matches due to issues from the Brentford game, while the Reds’ No. 8 has been sidelined for the last five with a reoccurrence of his hamstring injury.

The manager conceded the situation with injuries is “not much improved since Sunday,” but he has to wait until later on Tuesday to determine who will be available to him against Southampton.

“As long as we have 11 players we will go for it,” Klopp insisted. “Everyone wants to follow or push us in that direction, they are absolutely welcome.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Alisson, Thiago, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak all remain long-term absentees.