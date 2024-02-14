Liverpool were dealt a big injury blow on Wednesday, with Trent Alexander-Arnold seemingly ruled out until March, while Dominik Szoboszlai is no closer to a return either.

Serious injury blow for Trent!

There were concerns over Trent Alexander-Arnold and his knee after being withdrawn at half-time against Burnley, and the extent of his setback is to see him miss the League Cup final.

With less than a fortnight until the meeting with Chelsea at Wembley, Alexander-Arnold will not recover in time after a reoccurrence of ligament damage in his left knee.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce reported the right-back’s recovery timeline is “not fixed,” but he is expected to miss at least three games: Brentford (A), Luton (H) and the final against Chelsea.

The Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe, meanwhile, claimed the 25-year-old is “hopeful he will be ready” for the home clash with Man City on March 10 – which is in six games time.

It’s a huge blow and it’s the price of him rushing back to action – it leaves Conor Bradley as his likely replacement, though Joe Gomez is also available.

Dominik Szoboszlai is another Red who is expected to miss the cup final on February 25 with a hamstring injury, he has yet to return to full training (The Telegraph)

Liverpool have yet to make fresh contact with a potential sporting director target, the current West Ham transfer chief, who previously worked with Xabi Alonso [READ MORE]

Chris Kavanagh has been named as the referee for the Carabao Cup final and John Brooks has been appointed VAR – he’s the guy Klopp celebrated in front of when he pulled his hammy!

Kaide Gordon has struggled with injury and while others have emerged during his absence, Liverpool U21s coach Barry Lewtas has told fans, “he will soon be back” [READ MORE]

An Everton fan has been handed a three-year banning order from matches after hurling racist abuse at Mohamed Salah and mocking the Heysel disaster in October – not long enough if you ask us! (BBC)

Brentford‘s Thomas Frank was again asked about being linked to the Liverpool job and he brushed it off again – “I’m at Brentford. I’m very happy here” (Sky Sports)

Bob Paisley with a glass of champagne at Anfield after Liverpool secured their 13th league title in May 1982.

