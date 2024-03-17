The international break is always busy for Liverpool with the majority of senior players called up – but many of them were eligible for more than one country.

As an elite-level club, it is never a surprise when most of the Liverpool squad departs for international duty four times a season.

For some, that can even include tournaments midway through the campaign, which has proved disruptive throughout Jurgen Klopp‘s reign.

But while it would be hard to picture the players in any shirt other than their national team, many of them could have faced a decision over which country to represent.

Alexis Mac Allister won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022 and is a key player for his country, but he would have qualified for Italy through his grandmother.

While Thiago was born in Italy and chose to represent Spain, he was also eligible for Brazil like both of his parents.

Two other native Brazilians, Alisson and fellow goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga, hold German passports, while Joel Matip was born in Germany but played for Cameroon before retiring in 2015.

Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch are both descendants of Suriname, the South American country with historical ties to the Netherlands.

Their Dutch team-mate Cody Gakpo would have been eligible for both Togo and Ghana through his parents and grandparents.

Ibrahima Konate is another Liverpool player who could have opted for an African nation, with the France centre-back qualifying for Mali, where his parents were born.

Similarly, Joe Gomez was eligible for the Gambia through his father and Jarell Quansah could still opt for any of England, Scotland, Ghana or Barbados through various family connections.

It has also been claimed that Curtis Jones could play for Nigeria through his grandmother.

Before making his England debut in 2018, Trent Alexander-Arnold was eligible for the United States, where his mother was born, while Scotland captain Andy Robertson could have swapped to the Republic of Ireland due to his grandmother.

Stefan Bajcetic plays his international football for Spain U21s but is eligible for Serbia, while Fabio Carvalho most recently played for Portugal U21s but previously represented England and could switch back.

Finally, Rhys Williams could receive a call-up for Jamaica in the future.

There are countless other examples within the academy ranks, too, including James Balagizi (DR Congo) and Isaac Mabaya (Zimbabwe), while 18-year-old Kyle Kelly made his friendly debut for St Kitts and Nevis in March but could still switch to England.