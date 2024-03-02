★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
ROME, ITALY - Thursday, February 15, 2001: Liverpool's two-goal hero Michael Owen celebrates his first goal against AS Roma with team-mate Robbie Fowler during the UEFA Cup 4th Round 1st Leg match at the Stadio Olimpico. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

2 former Liverpool players nominated for Premier League’s Hall of Fame again

The Premier League Hall of Fame will induct two more members this year, and the 15-man shortlist includes two former Liverpool players for the fourth year running.

There are currently 22 members of the Hall of Fame, Steven Gerrard is among that list as one of the inaugural inductees in 2021 – as too Thierry Henry, Frank Lampard and Alan Shearer.

The next class will be inducted in mid-April, and Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen are again with a chance to be included after being named on the latest shortlist confirmed by the Premier League.

The pair were in contention last year but missed out to Rio Ferdinand and Petr Cech, and were also considered in both 2021 and 2022.

Here is full the 2024 shortlist:

  • Sol Campbell
  • Les Ferdinand
  • David Silva
  • Michael Carrick
  • Robbie Fowler
  • John Terry
  • Andrew Cole
  • Eden Hazard
  • Yaya Toure
  • Jermain Defoe
  • Gary Neville
  • Edwin van der Sar
  • Cesc Fabregas
  • Michael Owen
  • Nemanja Vidic

MADRIS, SPAIN - Sunday, June 14, 2015: Liverpool's Steve McManaman, captain Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen line-up before the Corazon Classic Legends Friendly match against Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Only a player’s Premier League career is considered in their candidacy, which includes their achievements as both an individual and as part of their team.

Fowler and Owen sit inside the Premier League‘s top 11 goalscorers of all time, the former scored 163 in 379 top-flight appearances – 128 in 266 games for Liverpool – while Owen notched 150 in 326 games.

They are competing against other prolific goalscorers in Andy Cole (187 goals) and Jermain Defoe (162), but only one goalkeeper in Edwin van der Sar.

Every inductee will receive a personalised medallion in addition to a £10,000 donation from the Premier League to a charity of the player’s choice.

* You can vote for two players to join the Premier League’s Hall of Fame here.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024