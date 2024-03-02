The Premier League Hall of Fame will induct two more members this year, and the 15-man shortlist includes two former Liverpool players for the fourth year running.

There are currently 22 members of the Hall of Fame, Steven Gerrard is among that list as one of the inaugural inductees in 2021 – as too Thierry Henry, Frank Lampard and Alan Shearer.

The next class will be inducted in mid-April, and Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen are again with a chance to be included after being named on the latest shortlist confirmed by the Premier League.

The pair were in contention last year but missed out to Rio Ferdinand and Petr Cech, and were also considered in both 2021 and 2022.

Here is full the 2024 shortlist:

Sol Campbell

Les Ferdinand

David Silva

Michael Carrick

Robbie Fowler

John Terry

Andrew Cole

Eden Hazard

Yaya Toure

Jermain Defoe

Gary Neville

Edwin van der Sar

Cesc Fabregas

Michael Owen

Nemanja Vidic

Only a player’s Premier League career is considered in their candidacy, which includes their achievements as both an individual and as part of their team.

Fowler and Owen sit inside the Premier League‘s top 11 goalscorers of all time, the former scored 163 in 379 top-flight appearances – 128 in 266 games for Liverpool – while Owen notched 150 in 326 games.

They are competing against other prolific goalscorers in Andy Cole (187 goals) and Jermain Defoe (162), but only one goalkeeper in Edwin van der Sar.

Every inductee will receive a personalised medallion in addition to a £10,000 donation from the Premier League to a charity of the player’s choice.

* You can vote for two players to join the Premier League’s Hall of Fame here.