Liverpool’s South American duo of Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez stole the show, as the Reds won 5-1 against Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

It was a strange match in Prague. The Reds raced into a three-goal lead but could have conceded at least a couple of their own.

After the break, Conor Bradley produced an own goal with almost his first touch, and Ibrahima Konate went off injured, but Luis Diaz‘s goal settled everyone back down.

Ultimately, the game was won by the first-half quality of Nunez and Mac Allister, who Liverpool fans had plenty of praise for.

Here’s how Liverpool supporters reacted to the Reds’ 5-1 first-leg win against Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

Wow. Bang in form. Super strike from Nuñez to make it 2-0. Comes after a really good spell from Sparta too — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) March 7, 2024

They were right. He is just a shit Andy Carroll. 16 goals & 11 assists on the season now despite hitting the post a million times. He's already great & he could be ridiculous very, very soon. — Joe Weaver (@sjwolves) March 7, 2024

“Definitely a performance that felt like we were holding a bit back, imagine if we hadn’t been, would have been a score enough to win 2 ties. All in all a good nights work, minutes in the legs of Szobo & Mo, Darwin’s radar is honed in, Macca purring & Kelleher unlucky not to bag a clean sheet.” – Kloppleganger in the comments.

The two Nunez goals tonight. The late winner against Forest. The lob against Brentford. Is this the lad who apparently can’t finish? — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) March 7, 2024

This entire match has just been an Alexis Mac Allister compilation vid so far — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) March 7, 2024

If Nunez takes this form into the remainder of this season, anything is possible.

MacAllister is on a different level to the rest on that pitch. — Kenny (@KopAce74) March 7, 2024

“Our performance not as glossy as the scoreline suggests. Another team could’ve punished us but it is still job done by the boys.” – Kwanele Mfecane

“cracking game/few below par performances to be expected hopefully no big injuries well done lads.” – Jason Coffey in the comments.

Hard to argue with Jurgen Klopp’s selection after a 5-1 win away from home that has effectively rendered the second leg a non-event. That said, it feels like a lot is riding on what he has to say about Ibrahima Konate post-match. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) March 7, 2024

Alexis Mac Allister is a *baller* and a half. Playing the game at a different pace to everyone else on the pitch (again). — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) March 7, 2024

Clinical finishing from Liverpool there. I particularly like how it sounds like there's an ice cream van in the ground too. It's all very KLF. — Steven Scragg (@Scraggy_74) March 7, 2024

“I can’t imagine this Liverpool side without Endo at the moment. The man is THAT good. He obviously doesn’t have the physique of Fabinho. But I think he’s an even better passer and makes up for his physique with tenacity” – Srikanth Suresh in the comments.

Fantastic away result that makes next Thursday so much easier in terms of looking after players. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) March 7, 2024

5-1. Very nice cushion to take to Anfield, hopefully the substitutions were precautionary and with an eye on Sunday. Guessing that VVD would have been swapping places with Ibou not much later than that anyway, as in other cup games. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) March 7, 2024

“The match was controlled from start to finish despite a few scares. There was a difference in class in the second half. Good comeback from Szoboszlai and Salah.” – Nullanegyvennyolc Max on Facebook.

