PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - Thursday, March 7, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 1st Leg match between AC Sparta Praha and Liverpool FC at Stadion Letná. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans say “anything is possible” if Darwin Nunez keeps up like this!

Liverpool’s South American duo of Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez stole the show, as the Reds won 5-1 against Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

It was a strange match in Prague. The Reds raced into a three-goal lead but could have conceded at least a couple of their own.

After the break, Conor Bradley produced an own goal with almost his first touch, and Ibrahima Konate went off injured, but Luis Diaz‘s goal settled everyone back down.

Ultimately, the game was won by the first-half quality of Nunez and Mac Allister, who Liverpool fans had plenty of praise for.

Here’s how Liverpool supporters reacted to the Reds’ 5-1 first-leg win against Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

“Definitely a performance that felt like we were holding a bit back, imagine if we hadn’t been, would have been a score enough to win 2 ties. All in all a good nights work, minutes in the legs of Szobo & Mo, Darwin’s radar is honed in, Macca purring & Kelleher unlucky not to bag a clean sheet.” – Kloppleganger in the comments.

“Our performance not as glossy as the scoreline suggests. Another team could’ve punished us but it is still job done by the boys.” – Kwanele Mfecane
“cracking game/few below par performances to be expected hopefully no big injuries well done lads.” – Jason Coffey in the comments.

“I can’t imagine this Liverpool side without Endo at the moment. The man is THAT good. He obviously doesn’t have the physique of Fabinho. But I think he’s an even better passer and makes up for his physique with tenacity” – Srikanth Suresh in the comments.

“The match was controlled from start to finish despite a few scares. There was a difference in class in the second half. Good comeback from Szoboszlai and Salah.” – Nullanegyvennyolc Max on Facebook.

