After a two-week break, Liverpool are back in Premier League action as they host Brighton, though there are no returning faces in the starting XI.

There was a sense that the international break came at the right time for Liverpool, allowing a number of players to recover from injury.

But while the situation is easing, none have made the starting lineup to face Brighton.

Caoimhin Kelleher makes his 11th consecutive start in the absence of Alisson, with the Irishman close to overtaking the No. 1 when it comes to game time this season.

The back four is comprised of Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, the latter replacing an injured Andy Robertson.

Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister make up the midfield three, with Curtis Jones not yet fit for the squad despite previous claims.

And the front three of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez starts together again after a mixed fortnight.

Salah and Nunez were able to rest and recover after minor issues kept them out of international duty, while Diaz shone for Colombia in their friendlies.

Adam Lallana is on the bench for Brighton, who could line up with either a back three or four at Anfield.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Adrian, Konate, Tsimikas, McConnell, Gravenberch, Clark, Elliott, Gakpo, Danns

Brighton: Verbruggen; Van Hecke, Dunk, Veltman; Lamptey, Moder, Baleba, Estupinan; Adingra, Gross, Welbeck

Substitutes: Steele, Igor, Webster, Lallana, Barco, Ferguson, Fati, Buonanotte, Chouchane