There are three changes to Jurgen Klopp‘s starting lineup as Liverpool visit Sparta Prague in the Europa League, with Mohamed Salah back in the squad after injury.

The leaders of the Premier League and Czech First League meet in the Europa League this evening, with the Reds hoping to keep up their momentum with a valuable win.

Having been plagued with injuries in recent weeks, the situation is easing for Liverpool, though Klopp has named a rotated side at Stadion Letna.

Caoimhin Kelleher makes a seventh consecutive start in the ongoing absence of Alisson, with Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson making up the back four.

Wataru Endo starts as the No. 6, with Harvey Elliott and Alexis Mac Allister in the more advanced midfield roles.

And with Salah available again on the bench, Klopp fields a forward line of Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

Virgil van Dijk is among the more senior options in reserve and could replace Konate at half-time, with one eye on Sunday’s visit of Man City.

There could also be a debut for 20-year-old forward Mateusz Musialowski, who is named in a matchday squad for the first time.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Konate, Robertson; Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister; Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Adrian, Mrozek, Van Dijk, Bradley, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, McConnell, Clark, Salah, Gordon, Koumas, Musialowski

Sparta Prague: Vindahl; Vitik, Krejci, Sorensen; Preciado, Kairinen, Solbakken, Zeleny; Birmancevic, Haraslin, Kuchta

Substitutes: Vorel, Surovcik, Olatunji, Karabec, Tuci, Sadilek, Mejdr, Laci, Vydra, Wiesner, Sevcik, Rynes