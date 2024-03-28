Curtis Jones and Ibrahima Konate were absent as the Liverpool squad reassembled at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday, three days before the visit of Brighton.

With the international break over and players back on Merseyside, it is time to turn focus to the visit of Brighton on Sunday.

Andy Robertson was a notable and expected absentee from training on Thursday after injuring his ankle with Scotland, though the latest reports suggest it is not serious and he could even return to the squad for Thursday’s visit of Sheffield United.

Thankfully, the Reds otherwise emerged unscathed from the break, and in the first main session back, Klopp oversaw a 21-man outfield squad.

That, though, did not include Curtis Jones. The midfielder has missed the last eight matches with ankle ligament damage and was expected to mark his return against the Seagulls, though that will now be in doubt.

Ibrahima Konate was another not pictured on the training field after marking his injury return with France, though there is still plenty of time between now and Sunday’s 2pm kickoff.

Kostas Tsimikas was also missing but he is likely on an extended recovery after playing 120 minutes in Greece’s defeat in the Euros play off on Tuesday night.

Darwin Nunez, who pulled out of Uruguay’s squad with a hamstring complaint, was involved in the session, just as he was on Wednesday when a small group assembled for training.

A number of youngsters were involved in the session once again, including defender Amaro Nallo, forward Trent Kone-Doherty, and midfielders Trey Nyoni and Kieran Morrison.

There was still no Trent Alexander-Arnold or Diogo Jota, though a return within the next fortnight is being targeted by the pair – the latter of whom has been seen in individual training at the AXA.

Klopp will provide a full update on his squad when he fronts the media for his press conference on Friday (1.30pm BST).

Liverpool squad spotted in training on Thursday

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Bradley, Nallo, Quansah

Midfielders: Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, McConnell, Morrison, Nyoni

Forwards: Nunez, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Gordon, Danns, Koumas, Kone-Doherty

Not in training: Alisson, Konate, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Jones, Thiago, Bajcetic, Doak, Jota, Tsimikas