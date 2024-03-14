Dominik Szoboszlai: I’m back and “ready for every game”!

Dominik Szoboszlai has vowed that his best is yet to come at Liverpool after coming through a testing stint on the sidelines.

The Hungarian sustained a hamstring injury during the Reds’ clash with Newcastle on New Year’s Day, and managed just a single start upon returning later that month before damaging the muscle again.

However, Szoboszlai has featured in Liverpool’s last three fixtures, including playing an hour of last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

And the midfielder’s focus now is on showing his best form going forward, a standard he does not feel was reached even in the early parts of the season.

He said: “Maybe it’s not [just] because of my injury, also we can say because of my injury, but it happens also that you have really good games, you have less-good games, you have a bad game. We are also not perfect.

“I think none of us [in] all the games showed themselves 100 per cent what he can really do. But especially [on] my side, I’m every day working on it to get [in] my best shape.

“Probably if you think the best shape was the beginning of the season, it wasn’t. I can be even better.”

Szoboszlai made no secret of his frustration at being kept sidelined for games including the Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea and is keen to avoid any further setbacks.

“I am back and I don’t feel any pain,” the Hungary captain continued. “Hopefully it stays like that for the future.

“It is the worst thing that can happen to you, actually, to be injured, to be not allowed to help the team even if you want to and you are watching from the television or from the stands.

“Hopefully that never comes again. But as you know as a professional football player, it can come all the time, so that’s why we have to take care of ourselves and then we will be ready for every game.”