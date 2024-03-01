Jurgen Klopp has opened up on the “wonderful” group photo of Liverpool’s first-team and academy staff that was taken to mark last weekend’s Carabao Cup success.

During the German’s reign, the Reds have marked each piece of silverware won by getting training ground staff together for a photo.

But a new twist on this tradition has been provided after a League Cup win that owed so much to the club’s youth setup.

As a result of a first-team injury crisis, six players from the academy were required to feature at Wembley, with another two on the bench – who went on to make their debut on Wednesday.

And so Klopp took steps to ensure the contributions of all the staff who have helped those players reach the senior side was noted.

Every member of staff at the AXA from first team to academy pose with the Carabao Cup trophy #LFC ? pic.twitter.com/nPuNXp7khq — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) February 29, 2024

He explained: “Yesterday [Thursday] was a wonderful day, we had the staff picture. We do that usually if we win a trophy, take a staff picture.

“I don’t know why we didn’t do it in the past, but yesterday we did it with the full academy staff as well.

“So there were a lot of people in here for a picture, it was wonderful.

“I really wanted everyone to feel it and to understand properly the role they played in that whole story. It was really cool.”

It is a success that will reverberate throughout the club, and not just for the short-term, and the significance is clearly not lost on Klopp, even if he won’t be here to benefit from the long-term implications.

“If it would be about the people around me, I love my senior players and I will miss them as well,” Klopp said.

“Seeing the young boys coming through just gives me a very good feeling for the future of the club, which is much more important than anything. I will miss them and I will follow them.”