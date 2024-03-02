★ PREMIUM
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 2, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the winning goal in the ninth minute of injury time during the FA Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Liverpool FC at the City Ground. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“I would never try to wind Darwin up!” – Jurgen Klopp on ‘s**t Andy Carroll’ chant

Darwin Nunez‘s introduction from the bench saw Nottingham Forest fans, who had spent most the game singing about poverty and joblessness, bring out the idiotic retort of ‘a s**t Andy Carroll’.

It was, of course, a chant that backfired when Nunez headed in a 99th-minute winner for his 14th goal of the season – becoming the player to have scored more match-winning goals in the Premier League than any other this season.

Post-match, Jurgen Klopp was asked about the chant and his was perfect.

“Honestly, I’d not sing a song like that,” said Klopp. “I would never try to wind Darwin up!”

Later, in his press conference, Klopp added: “But they can sing it if Darwin responds like he did today.

“I understand it [the song]. I think he understands it, so like I said, it was the best answer.”

Nunez now has 14 goals and 11 assists this season.

Thankfully, Liverpool fans know he is nothing like a ‘s**t Andy Carroll’ and Forest fans were left looking pretty foolish amidst their pathetic fuming.

Sometimes football is just poetry.

Liverpool fans flooded social media with the chant after the match, providing footballing karma for the classless Forest fans.

They’ll never learn. All the more joy for us to savour.

