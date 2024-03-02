Darwin Nunez‘s introduction from the bench saw Nottingham Forest fans, who had spent most the game singing about poverty and joblessness, bring out the idiotic retort of ‘a s**t Andy Carroll’.

It was, of course, a chant that backfired when Nunez headed in a 99th-minute winner for his 14th goal of the season – becoming the player to have scored more match-winning goals in the Premier League than any other this season.

Post-match, Jurgen Klopp was asked about the chant and his was perfect.

“Honestly, I’d not sing a song like that,” said Klopp. “I would never try to wind Darwin up!”

Later, in his press conference, Klopp added: “But they can sing it if Darwin responds like he did today.

“I understand it [the song]. I think he understands it, so like I said, it was the best answer.”

Nunez now has 14 goals and 11 assists this season.

Thankfully, Liverpool fans know he is nothing like a ‘s**t Andy Carroll’ and Forest fans were left looking pretty foolish amidst their pathetic fuming.

No player has scored more match-winning goals in the Premier League this season than Darwin Núñez. #LFC — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) March 2, 2024

Sometimes football is just poetry.

Liverpool fans flooded social media with the chant after the match, providing footballing karma for the classless Forest fans.

You’re just a shit Andy Carroll they said ??#LFC pic.twitter.com/vUajrEvABt — AsimLFC (@asim_lfc) March 2, 2024

Shit Andy Carroll. Sign on sign… same old scousers, always cheating… pic.twitter.com/ZI2bQ9O4XG — S19mon (@1Hanmdd) March 2, 2024

"A sh*t Andy Carroll." "Sign on." "Back to your sh*thole." If a fan base ever deserved a 98th minute winner against them, by none other than Darwin Nunez…it's Forest fans.#LFC #NOTLIV #Liverpool #NottinghamForest #EPL pic.twitter.com/kkOi6MO7v8 — LFC Photo (@LFCphoto) March 2, 2024

"You're just a shit Andy Carroll" sing the Forest fans. I mean, we all know what happens next, don't we? — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) March 2, 2024

? Forest fans waste little time in singing 'you're just a sh*t Andy Carroll'. You know what to do, Darwin!https://t.co/DC7i9j28BChttps://t.co/DC7i9j28BC — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) March 2, 2024

They’ll never learn. All the more joy for us to savour.