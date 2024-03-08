Liverpool will await the results of a scan after Ibrahima Konate suffered a suspected hamstring injury at Sparta Prague, making him a doubt vs. Man City.

On a night when Liverpool stepped one foot in the Europa League quarter-finals with a 5-1 win at Sparta, there was one blemish for Jurgen Klopp.

Having been expected to give Konate and Virgil van Dijk a half each to preserve the pair for the visit of Man City, the Frenchman instead stayed on beyond the break, before being forced off.

Speaking after the game, Klopp described his substitution as a “precaution,” but there remained fears of a hamstring injury heading into the weekend.

In his pre-Man City press conference on Friday, Klopp explained: “Joe [Gomez] is fine. Ibou, I don’t know.

“Ibou was rather positive last night. He thought he made the right decision in the right moment.

“How we know, that doesn’t mean a lot, unfortunately!

“He will get scanned, definitely. So far, I don’t have the results of that.”

Konate can certainly be considered a doubt for the clash with Man City, with Gomez’s availability – after being brought off at half-time in Prague – making him an option to fill in.

The overriding positive, as Klopp continued, is that “all the others are fine.”

That comes after concern for Darwin Nunez on TNT Sports’ coverage on Thursday night, along with the continued reintroduction of Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool are still without Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic, Diogo Jota and Ben Doak.

Jayden Danns could return to the squad after concussion.