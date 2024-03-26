Jayden Danns wore the captain’s armband for England U18s through the March break, and ended his time with the Young Lions by lifting a trophy in Spain.

A season of unexpected success for Danns took another positive twist this month, as he joined the England squad taking part in the U18 Pinatar Super Cup.

The friendly tournament, held in the Murcia region of Spain, pitted the Young Lions against the Czech Republic, Germany and the Netherlands in three games over six days.

Danns was joined in the squad by Liverpool team-mates Amara Nallo and Trey Nyoni, both of whom have been part of the first-team setup this season.

All three came off the bench in the opening 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic, before starting a 0-0 draw with Germany that ended in a 5-3 penalty win.

The striker was named captain as he led the line wearing the No. 9 shirt, in another proud moment for him and his family.

Nallo and Danns then kept their places – and the latter the armband – for a decider against the Netherlands on Monday, which Tom Curtis’ side only needed a draw from to claim the trophy.

They went one better by sealing another 2-1 win via goals from Tottenham‘s Leo Black and Wolves‘ Leon Chiwome, to make it three from three.

As captain, Danns then lifted the trophy in the mid-season heat, with Nallo and Nyoni part of the celebrations after a successful tournament.

It is testament to the belief in Danns’ ability that he was trusted with the captaincy, which is no doubt due to the maturity he has shown in breaking through at Liverpool.

That has extended to Lewis Koumas, too, with the 18-year-old scoring off the bench on his debut for Wales U21s last week to go top of their qualifying group for the 2025 Euros.