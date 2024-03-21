Jurgen Klopp typically spends his international breaks on holiday abroad, but this time the departing Liverpool manager and his family have stayed in Cornwall.

It is now no surprise that Klopp has so looked forward to the time off during international breaks throughout his years in charge of Liverpool.

The announcement that he will leave the club at the end of the season came with the 56-year-old explaining that he no longer has the energy to fulfil the job.

But while he usually opts for trips back to Germany or in sunnier climes abroad, Klopp has instead made the journey to the southwest of England this month.

That brought a surprise visit to The Mote, a seafood restaurant in the picturesque village of Port Isaac in the north of Cornwall, on Tuesday night.

Six hours and 350 miles from his home in Formby, Klopp has spent quality time with friends and family in what will be his last holiday before a well-earned break from football.

During his time in Port Isaac, Klopp shocked staff at The Mote as he and 10 others walked in and requested a table for dinner.

“We just looked out the door and saw him and a big group,” general manager Lindsay McAsey told Cornwall Live.

“We went out with the kitchen porter who is a big Liverpool fan and wanted a photo with him

“They were just looking around the harbour and suddenly pointed and said they would eat here. I wouldn’t have personally recognised him even though I’ve seen him on the telly a lot but loads of other people knew it was him.”

Soon the news spread around Port Isaac and crowds flocked to see Klopp, with McAsey pleasantly surprised at how gracious he was.

“I was a bit concerned at one point because people were coming in all the time to see him as word got around the village, but he literally went out to everybody,” she continued.

“That was really nice. There were no airs and graces and he was happy to do that for them.

“He said ‘this is my job’ and respect to him really for that, and to be fair the whole group were really respectful.

“You wouldn’t have known they were anything special, they were just like everybody people.”

Klopp appears to be seeing the last of the sights around England as he prepares for a likely move back to Germany in the summer.

And it is great to hear another positive story about the Liverpool manager off the field after unwelcome headlines after the 4-3 defeat to Man United before the break!