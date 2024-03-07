Jurgen Klopp has explained how he intends to use Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah against Sparta Prague.

Salah has only trained once since returning from injury, but he was included in Liverpool’s travelling squad and could play a part vs. Sparta Prague.

Speaking before kick-off, Klopp told TNT Sports: “I would say [we can use] Dom a bit more than Mo. Not because of the injury they had but because Dom is longer in training and stuff like that.

“They are both not injured anymore, that is good. How good they are, we will find out.”

Neither are in the starting lineup for the match, with both beginning the game on the bench.

Liverpool starting XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott; Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz

Klopp on Salah at press conference: “He’s with us, trained for two days so full of energy, we have to see,” Klopp said of the 31-year-old. “It’s so good that he’s back, really good for us. You can see on his face, he’s very happy.

“Very unlikely situation with being that long out, in for a moment at Brentford – played an incredibly game there – and out again.

“We want to be careful, we have to be careful, but we’re in the middle of a super intense period of the season and we need everybody.

“Let’s see how long we can use him, that’s how it is with him and others as well. Just good news.”

One player who could have been involved against Sparta was Jayden Danns, but the 18-year-old hasn’t train or travelled with the squad as a result of concussion sustained against Nottingham Forest.