This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Konate injury, Gerrard at Anfield, Edwards return talks – Latest Liverpool FC News

Jurgen Klopp has given an update on Ibrahima Konate‘s fitness ahead of Man City, with Steven Gerrard, Michael Edwards and Roberto De Zerbi also in the headlines.

 

Konate still touch-and-go for Man City

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - Thursday, March 7, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp speaks with Ibrahima Konaté during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 1st Leg match between AC Sparta Praha and Liverpool FC at Stadion Letná. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The sight of Konate leaving the field against Sparta Prague was a concerning one, immediately throwing his involvement this weekend into doubt.

Klopp provided an update on the Frenchman’s situation in Friday’s press conference, admitting a scan will prove to be decisive:

“How we know, that doesn’t mean a lot, unfortunately! He will get scanned, definitely. So far, I don’t have the results of that.”

For now, we have to all keep our collective fingers crossed!

 

4 things today: Edwards talks & Trent’s bullish comments

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 10, 2018: Director of Football Michael Edwards arrives on the red carpet for the Liverpool FC Players' Awards 2018 at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Xabi Alonso is still the leading candidate to be Liverpool’s next manager – listen to the local journos on this one!
  • Jurgen Klopp has called Pep Guardiola the world’s “best” manager – we know the correct answer, though

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 25, 2023: Liverpool's manager Kenny Dalglish (L) embraces captain Steven Gerrard after the LFC Foundation match between Liverpool FC Legends and Glasgow Celtic FC Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Steven Gerrard will play for Liverpool at Anfield again this month – he’s the latest addition to the LFC Legends squad to face Ajax on March 28! (LFC)
  • Guardiola has praised Klopp again ahead of what could be their final clash, saying “it was always a pleasure” (BBC Sport)
  • Roberto De Zerbi has emerged as a candidate for the Bayern Munich job – which could suggest they’ve now found out Xabi isn’t interested (Sky Germany)

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 11, 2021: Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (R) celebrates with team-mate Jack Grealish (L) after scoring the winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Manchester City won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Graham Potter and Julian Nagelsmann are both candidates to replace Erik ten Hag as Man United manager this summer (Independent)

  • Jack Grealish has been ruled out of the Liverpool game through injury – he is Man City‘s only definite absentee (MCFC)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

Watch Klopp’s pre-City press conference, as he discussed Sunday’s atmosphere, Alexander-Arnold’s comments and more:

Match of the night is Sheffield Wednesday vs. Leeds, in what is a huge game for many reasons.

Not only is it a Yorkshire derby, but the Owls (23rd) are fighting to stay in the Championship, while Leeds (3rd) are pushing for automatic promotion.

