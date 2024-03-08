Jurgen Klopp has given an update on Ibrahima Konate‘s fitness ahead of Man City, with Steven Gerrard, Michael Edwards and Roberto De Zerbi also in the headlines.
Konate still touch-and-go for Man City
The sight of Konate leaving the field against Sparta Prague was a concerning one, immediately throwing his involvement this weekend into doubt.
Klopp provided an update on the Frenchman’s situation in Friday’s press conference, admitting a scan will prove to be decisive:
“How we know, that doesn’t mean a lot, unfortunately! He will get scanned, definitely. So far, I don’t have the results of that.”
For now, we have to all keep our collective fingers crossed!
4 things today: Edwards talks & Trent’s bullish comments
- Michael Edwards is close to making his return to Liverpool in a new role and he could well be accompanied by a sporting director – it’s really happening, isn’t it?!
- Trent Alexander-Arnold says winning trophies for Liverpool “mean more” than at Man City, which is likely to delight the Reds’ rivals!
- Xabi Alonso is still the leading candidate to be Liverpool’s next manager – listen to the local journos on this one!
- Jurgen Klopp has called Pep Guardiola the world’s “best” manager – we know the correct answer, though
Latest Liverpool FC news
- Steven Gerrard will play for Liverpool at Anfield again this month – he’s the latest addition to the LFC Legends squad to face Ajax on March 28! (LFC)
- Guardiola has praised Klopp again ahead of what could be their final clash, saying “it was always a pleasure” (BBC Sport)
- Roberto De Zerbi has emerged as a candidate for the Bayern Munich job – which could suggest they’ve now found out Xabi isn’t interested (Sky Germany)
Latest chat from elsewhere
- Graham Potter and Julian Nagelsmann are both candidates to replace Erik ten Hag as Man United manager this summer (Independent)
- Jack Grealish has been ruled out of the Liverpool game through injury – he is Man City‘s only definite absentee (MCFC)
- Chris Wilder is set to discuss his future as Sheffield United manager – frankly, he should have gone after that performance against Arsenal! (BBC Sport)
Video of the day and match of the night
Watch Klopp’s pre-City press conference, as he discussed Sunday’s atmosphere, Alexander-Arnold’s comments and more:
Match of the night is Sheffield Wednesday vs. Leeds, in what is a huge game for many reasons.
Not only is it a Yorkshire derby, but the Owls (23rd) are fighting to stay in the Championship, while Leeds (3rd) are pushing for automatic promotion.
