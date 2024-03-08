Jurgen Klopp has given an update on Ibrahima Konate‘s fitness ahead of Man City, with Steven Gerrard, Michael Edwards and Roberto De Zerbi also in the headlines.

Konate still touch-and-go for Man City

The sight of Konate leaving the field against Sparta Prague was a concerning one, immediately throwing his involvement this weekend into doubt.

Klopp provided an update on the Frenchman’s situation in Friday’s press conference, admitting a scan will prove to be decisive:

“How we know, that doesn’t mean a lot, unfortunately! He will get scanned, definitely. So far, I don’t have the results of that.”

For now, we have to all keep our collective fingers crossed!

4 things today: Edwards talks & Trent’s bullish comments

Michael Edwards is close to making his return to Liverpool in a new role and he could well be accompanied by a sporting director – it’s really happening, isn’t it?!

Trent Alexander-Arnold says winning trophies for Liverpool “mean more” than at Man City, which is likely to delight the Reds’ rivals!

Xabi Alonso is still the leading candidate to be Liverpool’s next manager – listen to the local journos on this one!

Jurgen Klopp has called Pep Guardiola the world’s “best” manager – we know the correct answer, though

Latest Liverpool FC news

Steven Gerrard will play for Liverpool at Anfield again this month – he’s the latest addition to the LFC Legends squad to face Ajax on March 28! (LFC)

Guardiola has praised Klopp again ahead of what could be their final clash, saying “it was always a pleasure” (BBC Sport)

Roberto De Zerbi has emerged as a candidate for the Bayern Munich job – which could suggest they’ve now found out Xabi isn’t interested (Sky Germany)

Latest chat from elsewhere

Graham Potter and Julian Nagelsmann are both candidates to replace Erik ten Hag as Man United manager this summer (Independent)

Jack Grealish has been ruled out of the Liverpool game through injury – he is Man City‘s only definite absentee (MCFC)

Chris Wilder is set to discuss his future as Sheffield United manager – frankly, he should have gone after that performance against Arsenal! (BBC Sport)

Video of the day and match of the night

Watch Klopp’s pre-City press conference, as he discussed Sunday’s atmosphere, Alexander-Arnold’s comments and more:

Match of the night is Sheffield Wednesday vs. Leeds, in what is a huge game for many reasons.

Not only is it a Yorkshire derby, but the Owls (23rd) are fighting to stay in the Championship, while Leeds (3rd) are pushing for automatic promotion.