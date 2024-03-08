Liverpool’s restructuring in the post-Jurgen Klopp era is starting to take shape, with Michael Edwards close to making a return and a new sporting director all but lined up.

Owners Fenway Sports Group have been steadfast in their pursuit of seeing Edwards return to the club as they plot life without their talismanic German.

It was only on Thursday evening that reports broke over fresh talks between FSG and Edwards in America, and now the Athletic‘s David Ornstein has stated an agreement is “close.”

The position would see Edwards take on a senior role with FSG, which would include overseeing Liverpool’s football operations, a step up from his previous role as sporting director.

Ornstein goes on to report that if Edwards does accept the offer, “the sporting director position is expected to be filled by Richard Hughes.”

Hughes recently vacated his position as technical director at Bournemouth, and his move to Anfield would negate a getting to know you stage as he and Edwards already have a close relationship.

It was previously reported that Edwards “is known to rate the [ex-]Cherries administrator as a top transfer operator” – high praise indeed from someone of Edwards’ calibre.

It is said the discussions with Edwards “are progressing and it is anticipated a definitive resolution will be reached early next week.”

All this recent talk suggests it will be positive news, and it is a nod to FSG ensuring Liverpool’s future remains in safe and stable hands.

The next big job will be to appoint a new manager, which Edwards and, subsequently, Hughes would play a big role in. Xabi Alonso is the leading candidate, though Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim has been named as an alternative.

The thinking is Edwards steps into a senior role with Hughes operating below him, allowing FSG president Mike Gordon to step back from his day-to-day role with Liverpool as he initially planned.