LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, August 23, 2017: Liverpool's Director of Football Michael Edwards during the UEFA Champions League Play-Off 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Michael Edwards now in TALKS with FSG over new role at Liverpool FC

After rejecting the offer to return to Liverpool as sporting director out of hand, Michael Edwards has now met with Fenway Sports Group over a different role.

That is according to the Merseyside press, who believe Edwards’ meeting with Liverpool owner John W Henry and FSG president Mike Gordon was to discuss a wider role.

It comes just over a week on from reports that the 44-year-old would demand significant control over football operations if he were to return after two years away.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce explains that, after Edwards attended the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in Boston, he held talks with Henry and Gordon in the same city on Sunday.

While there is no indication at this stage whether those conversations had a positive conclusion, it is explained that “clarity on whether Edwards will be tempted to return to Anfield is expected soon.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, May 25, 2022: Liverpool's Director of Football Michael Edwards (R), Chief Scout Barry Hunter (M) and Sporting Director Julian Ward (L) during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Andy Hunter of the Guardian adds that Edwards “would be expected to head the recruitment and analytics departments.”

This would include appointing a sporting director and, of course, the next manager, with Joyce suggesting that outgoing Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes could fill the former role.

When it comes to Jurgen Klopp‘s successor, Joyce, Hunter and the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe all maintain that Xabi Alonso is the leading candidate.

However, Bascombe adds that Liverpool “will have contingency plans in the unlikely event that Alonso rejects the chance to meet FSG officials.”

2TCJJBK Stuttgart, Germany. 10th Dec, 2023. Soccer: Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart - Bayer Leverkusen, Matchday 14, MHPArena. Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso stands in the stadium before the game. Credit: Tom Weller/dpa - IMPORTANT NOTE: In accordance with the regulations of the DFL German Football League and the DFB German Football Association, it is prohibited to utilize or have utilized photographs taken in the stadium and/or of the match in the form of sequential images and/or video-like photo series./dpa/Alamy Live News

Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim is named by all three journalists as an alternative, though Alonso is said to be “acutely aware of Liverpool’s interest.”

Edwards has effectively been out of football since his decision to leave the Reds in 2022, instead serving as a consultant for sports advisor company Ludonautics.

Ludonautics was founded by Ian Graham, the former Liverpool director of research, who himself only left the club last year.

