Liverpool have been drawn to play Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals, and the rest of the draw paved the way for a potential final against Bayer Leverkusen.

There were no easy opponents for Liverpool in the Europa League quarter-finals but the Reds will be relatively happy, especially having evade a game against Leverkusen at this stage.

With a trip to Bergamo waiting, many of Liverpool’s travelling supporters will be happy to be avoid stays in Rome or Marseille.

Should Liverpool win get through against Atalanta, they would face Benfica or Marseille in the semi-finals. A potential final would see Liverpool classed as the home team, meaning they would wear red.

If things go as expected, that final in Dublin would likely see the Reds face Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen, a match-up that could see a departing Liverpool boss face his replacement.

These are all hypotheticals, but supporters are certainly preparing themselves for the scenario.

Leverkusen in the final it is then. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) March 15, 2024

“Then we play Benfica or Marseille in the semi, so looks to be a Klopp vs. Alonso final” – Mark Castle on Facebook.

Atalanta in the quarter-finals and then Benfica or Marseille in the semi-final of the Europa League if things go to plan. We couldn't ask for a better draw, just got to get it done now. — – (@AnfieldRd96) March 15, 2024

Atalanta in the quarterfinals

First, though, we must beat Atalanta

Dangerous team . Gasperini has done a magic job in bergamo — Riccardo Mantio (@mantio_riccardo) March 15, 2024

“Absolutely fine with that draw, just need to put the Atalanta tie to bed in the first leg, something we’re well capable of doing. Happiness is having tickets for both remaining home games courtesy of the Auto Cup Scheme. Life doesn’t get much better than being a red right now!” – Steve in the comments.

“Of the three Italian sides the best draw regarding avoiding lovely ultras. Decent side but for sure we should over come them. Good draw for semis, 2nd leg at home, should we beat Atalanta” – William in the comments.

“Atalanta in decent form, Sparta Prague they ain’t. Of course I expect us to prevail but Atalanta aren’t going to just roll over for us and it’s not like Italian clubs give us our best record in Europe” – Kloppleganger in the comments.