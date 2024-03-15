★ PREMIUM
“Leverkusen in the final it is” – Liverpool fans react to Europa League draw

Liverpool have been drawn to play Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals, and the rest of the draw paved the way for a potential final against Bayer Leverkusen.

There were no easy opponents for Liverpool in the Europa League quarter-finals but the Reds will be relatively happy, especially having evade a game against Leverkusen at this stage.

With a trip to Bergamo waiting, many of Liverpool’s travelling supporters will be happy to be avoid stays in Rome or Marseille.

Should Liverpool win get through against Atalanta, they would face Benfica or Marseille in the semi-finals. A potential final would see Liverpool classed as the home team, meaning they would wear red.

BERGAMO, ITALY - Tuesday, November 3, 2020: A general view before during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Atalanta BC and Liverpool FC at the Stadio di Bergamo. (Pic by Simone Arveda/Propaganda)

If things go as expected, that final in Dublin would likely see the Reds face Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen, a match-up that could see a departing Liverpool boss face his replacement.

These are all hypotheticals, but supporters are certainly preparing themselves for the scenario.

 

“Then we play Benfica or Marseille in the semi, so looks to be a Klopp vs. Alonso final” – Mark Castle on Facebook.

“Not getting ahead of myself but it appears it’s setting up nicely for a Liverpool/Bayer final or another AC Milan final? Come on You Reds!” – Jurgenpressing in the comments.

“The overall route is nice with Benfica or Marseille in the semis. Setting up pretty nicely this! It’s honestly getting hard to look past a Liverpool vs. Leverkusen final” – Jacob in the comments.

 

First, though, we must beat Atalanta

“Absolutely fine with that draw, just need to put the Atalanta tie to bed in the first leg, something we’re well capable of doing. Happiness is having tickets for both remaining home games courtesy of the Auto Cup Scheme. Life doesn’t get much better than being a red right now!” – Steve in the comments.

“Of the three Italian sides the best draw regarding avoiding lovely ultras. Decent side but for sure we should over come them. Good draw for semis, 2nd leg at home, should we beat Atalanta” – William in the comments.

“Good draw. possible Benfica or Marsille in semi. Liverpool should win the competition let’s be real only team I say might give us trouble is Leverkusen because the way they play football is outstanding” – Matt Weaver on Facebook.

“Atalanta in decent form, Sparta Prague they ain’t. Of course I expect us to prevail but Atalanta aren’t going to just roll over for us and it’s not like Italian clubs give us our best record in Europe” – Kloppleganger in the comments.

“Apart from first leg against Atalanta being at home the draw could not be much better. In terms of Italy, Atalanta is probably the least dangerous for travelling reds and Atalanta normally play an open game” – Vernicho in the comments.

