Liverpool are back after two weeks away and face a tough test as Brighton visit Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is David Coote.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Tsimikas, McConnell, Elliott, Gravenberch, Clark, Gakpo, Danns

Brighton: Verbruggen; Van Hecke, Dunk, Veltman; Lamptey, Moder, Baleba, Estupinan; Adingra, Gross, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Igor, Webster, Lallana, Barco, Buonanotte, Fati, Chouchane, Ferguson

Our coverage updates automatically below: