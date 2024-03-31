★ PREMIUM
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Brighton – Follow the Reds' Premier League match here

Liverpool are back after two weeks away and face a tough test as Brighton visit Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is David Coote.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Tsimikas, McConnell, Elliott, Gravenberch, Clark, Gakpo, Danns

Brighton: Verbruggen; Van Hecke, Dunk, Veltman; Lamptey, Moder, Baleba, Estupinan; Adingra, Gross, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Igor, Webster, Lallana, Barco, Buonanotte, Fati, Chouchane, Ferguson

Our coverage updates automatically below:

