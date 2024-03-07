★ PREMIUM
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - Thursday, December 14, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp applauds the supporters after the UEFA Europa League Group E match-day 6 game between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Liverpool FC at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium. Union SG won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool aiming for massive 1,000-goal milestone under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool can reach two goalscoring milestones when they face Sparta Prague in the Europa League, while an impressive defensive statistic could also be achieved.

The Reds get their European campaign back underway on Thursday evening, making the trip to the Czech Republic for the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men continue to fight valiantly across all competitions, and against Sparta, they can reach two significant milestones.

Liverpool are now only two goals short of scoring 1,000 under Klopp, while one more is needed to get to 250 in the three guises of this competition.

They have also scored in 51 of their last 52 games, which bodes well.

As an added aside, the Reds could keep a fourth consecutive clean sheet for the first time since April 2022.

 

Ever-present Elliott in Europe

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - Thursday, December 14, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott applauds the supporters after the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 6 game between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Liverpool FC at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium. Union SG won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Only Harvey Elliott has played every minute of the Europa League campaign so far.

He and Wataru Endo were the only players to start all six group games, with Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez also appearing in all of them.

The Reds have used 27 different players in the competition this season – Adrian, Andy Robertson, Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns, Lewis Koumas and Trey Nyoni are yet to feature.

 

Sparta’s strong home record

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 15: Angelo Preciado of Sparta Prague (R) celebrates with teammate Matej Rynes after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between Galatasaray A.S. and AC Sparta Praha at Ali Sami Yen Arena on February 15, 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Ahmad Mora - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

In the five home games this season in the Europa League, Sparta have won four and drawn the other – a 0-0 stalemate with Rangers.

In those matches, they have scored 12 times and conceded four goals.

That being said, Sparta are without a win, home or away, in the first leg of their last 16 UEFA competition ties (six draws, 10 defeats).

 

Liverpool’s success vs. Czech sides

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, Thursday, February 24, 2011: Liverpool's team to face AC Sparta Praha; Back Row (L-R) David Ngog, Dirk Kuyt, Martin Kelly, Sotirios Kyrgiakos, goalkeeper Jose Reina, Front Row (L-R) Raul Meireles, Christian Poulsen, Lucas Leiva, Danny Wilson, Daniel Agger and Joe Cole during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 2nd leg match at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool have met Czech sides on two occasions before this season.

They defeated Slovan Liberec in 2000/01 en route to their UEFA Cup success, winning 1-0 at home thanks to an Emile Heskey goal, and 3-2 away after strikes from Nick Barmby, Heskey and Michael Owen.

In 2010/11, they met Sparta in the Europa League Round of 32, winning 1-0 on aggregate thanks to a second-leg Dirk Kuyt goal at Anfield after 86 minutes.

 

Reds’ surprise away struggles

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - Thursday, December 14, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher looks dejected as Union SG score the opening goal during the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 6 game between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Liverpool FC at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool are looking to avoid losing a third successive away game in Europe for the first time since November 2018.

Back then, they were beaten at Napoli, Red Star Belgrade and Paris Saint-Germain, winning against them all at Anfield.

They went on to win the Champions League that season, though.

 

This season’s scorers

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, November 30, 2023: Liverpool's captain Mohamed Salah scores the third goal from a penalty kick during the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 5 game between Liverpool FC and LASK at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Sparta Prague: Haraslin 14, Birmancevic 11, Kuchta 10, Krejci 8, Olatunji 7, Karabec 5, Vitik 4, Preciado 3, Sevcik 3, Wiesner 3, Kairinen 2, Laci 2, Panak 2, Pesek 2, Sorensen 2, Michev 1, Pavelka 1, Rynes 1, Sadliek 1, Sejk 1, Tuci 1.

Liverpool: Salah 19, Jota 14, Nunez 14, Gakpo 11, Diaz 10, Jones 5, Szoboszlai 5, Gravenberch 3, van Dijk 4, Alexander-Arnold 2, Elliott 2, Endo 2, Mac Allister 2, Danns 2, Bradley 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1, Koumas 1, own goals 6

*Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

