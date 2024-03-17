★ PREMIUM
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 21, 2024: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo during the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans perplexed by Cody Gakpo cameo – “Was meant to kill the game off”

Liverpool fans vented their frustration after the FA Cup exit at the hands of Man United, with the introduction of Cody Gakpo singled out in an awful 4-3 defeat.

The Reds snatched a 2-1 lead heading into half-time at Old Trafford, after finding themselves under the cosh for much of the opening 45 minutes.

But following goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah, Jurgen Klopp‘s side were far too casual, and despite dominating much of the second half, they failed to find a cutting edge.

That was not helped by the decision to bring off a half-fit Salah and send on Gakpo in the 77th minute, with the Dutchman having little influence on the game.

The telling contribution was his wasteful pass seeing a five-on-two break crumble at 2-1 up, while there was little else in terms of redeeming features.

There was no surprise, then, that Gakpo attracted criticism from many Liverpool supporters after the 4-3 loss.

In the ITV studio, Ian Wright agreed that he “didn’t think Cody Gakpo did too much when he came on,” which perhaps shows it was not just frustrated Liverpool fans seeking an easy scapegoat.

Klopp’s hands were arguably tied with Salah not yet 100 percent and Diogo Jota not due back from injury until next month, but his decision to send Gakpo on was questioned regardless.

Of course, to overlook a player of Gakpo’s stature – and price tag – in favour of an 18-year-old in Jayden Danns would have been a major talking point.

But the manager had already shown his willingness to trust youth, even in previous rounds of the FA Cup, and there is a convincing case to argue that Danns would have brought considerably more of what Liverpool required.

Liverpool needed energy, drive and incision to not only keep up the momentum but build on it – and unfortunately, Gakpo offered none of that.

