★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 10, 2024: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. The game ended 1-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool injury latest: Likely return dates for Konate, Alisson, Jones & more

Liverpool are nearing the end of yet another gruelling run of fixtures that has been made even more testing by a series of injuries.

But, fortunately for Jurgen Klopp, a fitness crisis that had threatened to derail the season should be starting to ease.

Here, we examine how the German’s squad is shaping up ahead of the run-in.

 

Ibrahima Konate

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - Thursday, March 7, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp speaks with Ibrahima Konaté during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 1st Leg match between AC Sparta Praha and Liverpool FC at Stadion Letná. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Injury: Muscle
Last appearance: Sparta Prague (A) – March 7

The Frenchman missed Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Man City after pulling up with a muscle issue during the preceding visit to Sparta Prague.

However, it is thought only to be minor and so Konate should be in contention to face Man United this weekend.

He was spotted running freely around the pitch at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday and, though not yet in full training, that is a positive sign.

 

Ryan Gravenberch

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch is treated for an injury during the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Injury: Ankle
Last appearance: Carabao Cup final – February 25

As reported by This Is Anfield last week, Gravenberch is recovering from ankle ligament damage sustained courtesy of a poor challenge from Moises Caicedo in the Carabao Cup final.

Fortunately, he avoided a more serious injury and is expected to be back after the international break at the latest.

 

Curtis Jones

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 17, 2024: Liverpool's Curtis Jones goes off with an injury during the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Injury: Ankle
Last appearance: Brentford (A) – February 17

Pep Lijnders appeared to give Jones a chance of returning before the break when, late last month, he said: “Curtis is probably the first one [to come back] around the international break.”

It remains to be seen if the young Scouser will be available this week but, if not, then he is certain to be involved against Brighton on March 31.

 

Trent Alexander-Arnold

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 28, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, with his left leg in a brace, during the FA Cup 5th Round match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Injury: Knee
Last appearance: Burnley (H) – February 10

Alexander-Arnold is recovering from an LCL injury and it is expected he will be back to face Brighton after the break.

Encouragingly, the right-back was seen without the brace on his knee as he applauded players off the pitch after the draw with Man City.

 

Stefan Bajcetic

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Injury: Musculoskeletal
Last appearance: Leicester (H) – September 27

The 19-year-old has been restricted to just two appearances this season as a result of a stress response in his adductor and subsequent growing pains.

Liverpool are taking a cautious approach to his recovery, but Klopp recently intimated that he is close to resuming training and a return after the international break is not out of the question.

 

Alisson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 10, 2024: Liverpool's injured goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. The game ended 1-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Injury: Hamstring
Last appearance: Arsenal (A) – February 4

Alisson has been out since suffering a serious hamstring injury last month, but it is thought he will be back around early April.

 

Diogo Jota

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 17, 2024: Liverpool's Diogo Jota is treated for an injury during the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Injury: Knee
Last appearance: Brentford (A) – February 17

Jota is working to a similar timeline after he sustained a knee injury at Brentford, with mid-April the target according to reports in Portugal.

 

Ben Doak

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - Thursday, December 14, 2023: Liverpool's Ben Doak (R) is challenged by Union SG's Alessio Castro-Montes during the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 6 game between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Liverpool FC at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Injury: Knee
Last appearance: Union SG (A) – December 14

Doak, too, should be back in April having undergone surgery on a torn meniscus prior to Christmas.

 

Thiago

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 4, 2024: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Injury: Muscle
Last appearance: Arsenal (A) – February 4

Klopp was forced to concede that Thiago might not feature again this season after he sustained a serious muscle injury on his long-awaited return at Arsenal.

With the Spaniard out of contract at the end of the season, his Liverpool career is likely over.

 

Joel Matip

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Joël Matip during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Injury: Knee
Last appearance: Fulham (H) – December 3

The same goes for Matip, who has no chance of appearing again this season after suffering an ACL injury.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024