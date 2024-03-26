Liverpool could still have plans for 22-year-old goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros, who revealed that coaches “keep watching” him on loan at Sturm Graz.

Jaros spent the first half of the campaign on Merseyside, making the squad for three Europa League games having spent pre-season with the first team, before joining Sturm Graz in January.

It came as a rare opportunity as, with first-choice goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen out for the remainder of the season, he arrived at a top-tier side as No. 1.

The Czech stopper has impressed so far, keeping four clean sheets in 10 games and conceding only eight goals, which seems to have caught the eye of staff at Liverpool.

“It’s hard to find a loan abroad and in central Europe without an option [to sign permanently],” he told reporters last week, per Livesport.cz.

“Now it’s been successful for half a year, [though] the plan was for a longer period.

“It’s the right step, it opened the door for me to join the national team.

“Moreover, I’m still in contact with Liverpool. After every match we call the goalkeeper coach, they keep watching me. They say they like it.”

Jaros’ form at Sturm Graz led to his inclusion for the Czech Republic’s friendlies against Norway and Armenia this month, with there a chance he starts against the latter on Tuesday evening.

It presents an interesting situation for Liverpool, particularly as Caoimhin Kelleher could be forgiven for seeking a move away in the summer.

While Marcelo Pitaluga and Harvey Davies have faced difficulty out on loan this season, Jaros’ performances could see him considered as backup to Alisson next time out.

“I don’t know [where I stand] now, but they told me that it will be good to leave and start playing,” he continued.

“We will see what happens in the summer, who stays there.

“It is great to train with Alisson, who is the world’s best. Now against Sparta, everyone saw Kelleher, when he catches his form [you] won’t get a goal either.”

Much could depend on Liverpool’s next manager, of course, though goalkeeping coaches John Achterberg, Jack Robinson and Claudio Taffarel were not announced to be following Jurgen Klopp out.

“We’ll see what happens after he leaves,” Jaros said of his prospects after the “shock” of Klopp’s resignation.

Given Achterberg has proved influential in advising managers on which goalkeepers to sign or promote, there is certainly a chance that performances at Sturm Graz could boost Jaros’ stock.