Fenway Sports Group have publicly declared their ambitions to add to their football portfolio, and they will be pleased by UEFA’s latest tweak to the rules – even if not universally popular.

The business of multi-club ownership is only increasing with each passing season, but there are still plenty of critics when it comes to the model.

That has not stopped FSG from branching out, though, having appointed Michael Edwards as their CEO of Football with the remit to work at Liverpool and acquire and oversee a second club.

The club’s owners are reportedly targeting Benfica’s technical director, Pedro Marques, to help with their acquisition, of which there have been links to South America and Europe.

A major concern with multi-club ownership was the prospect of UEFA banning clubs from competing in Europe should they have the same owners as another qualified team.

But a tweak has now been made to UEFA’s regulations that will allow clubs with the same owners to play in Europe, they will just need to be in different competitions.

For example, should Man United and Nice, both under the control of Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, qualify for the Europa League, the highest-ranked side would stay in that competition while the other plays in the Conference League.

Currently, it would be United making the drop – just saying.

The slight change to the regulations come into effect from next season, when UEFA revamps their competitions – and not necessarily for the better!

The loosening of the regulations will not be popular for many as it is a slippery slope and integrity will always be questioned, but Liverpool clearly feel the multi-club model is the way forward.

Edwards explained after his return: “I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary.”