There were immaculate performances all over the pitch in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Man City at Anfield, but Alexis Mac Allister was particularly brilliant.

The Reds were up against it at home to the reigning champions on Sunday, with 10 injuries making theReds underdogs in a title clash.

Jurgen Klopp‘s team were superb, but fell behind to John Stones’ close-range effort from a corner, before equalising from the penalty spot through Mac Allister shortly after the interval.

The draw takes Liverpool level with Arsenal but behind them on goal difference, remaining one point ahead of City.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

On a huge afternoon at Anfield, Mac Allister (8.4) got the best overall score, producing a dominant all-round midfield showing.

The Argentine was everywhere on the pitch, showing class in possession and tenacity off the ball, and his took his penalty with aplomb, too.

Ian Doyle of the Echo said that Mac Allister’s “influence grew as Liverpool improved”, adding that he was the “most lively home midfielder.”

TIA’s Henry Jackson claimed that Liverpool’s No.10 was “the best player on the pitch”, and he was “always looking to break the lines with his passing.”

Virgil van Dijk (8.2) was in second place – the only reason more wasn’t made of his performance was because this is just the norm for him.

Peter McVitie of GOAL felt that the Liverpool skipper’s “leadership qualities were on show and he was a rock at the back”, in a defence that felt experienced around him.

Completing the top three were Caoimhin Kelleher (7.6) and Wataru Endo (7.6), both of whom were highly impressive.

The former’s “massive save to thwart Phil Foden” was his best moment, as his great form continues, and the latter “showed good strength and composure” according to Doyle.

The lowest rating against City went to Dominik Szoboszlai (6.5), who was slightly off the pace after plenty of time out recently.

Next up for Liverpool is Thursday’s Europa League last 16 second leg clash with Sparta Prague (8pm UK), following the Reds’ 5-1 win in the Czech Republic.